One of the Conjoined Twins Gets Married, People Say the Same Thing
Famous conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita, who share several organs, have revealed that one of them has gotten married, while the other has chosen to remain single.. The news quickly went viral, as they opened up about the details of the wedding and their relationship.
A private wedding on a special day.
Carmen, 25, and Daniel, 28, exchanged vows in October last year during a private family ceremony. The wedding took place on Lover’s Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut, and also marked the couple’s fifth anniversary together. The story came to light through the twins’ shared YouTube channel now and a recent interview.
In a video titled “Overdue Update!”, Carmen showed off her wedding ring, happily announcing to their followers, “I got married.” Her twin sister, Lupita Andrade, smiled and joked, “I did not.”
Carmen and Daniel’s love story.
Carmen met Daniel in 2020 on the dating app Hinge. She shared that she was often contacted by men with strange or inappropriate intentions, but Daniel stood out because he treated her like anyone else. “But Daniel was different. He did not make it weird. I have social anxiety, but I felt calm meeting him,” she adds.
On her big day, Carmen wore a sparkly emerald green gown instead of the traditional white. She said she was happy with her choice and had no regrets. Daniel matched her look with a green bow tie and a sunflower boutonniere, adding a personal touch to their special moment.
Lupita’s support means everything.
While Lupita did not get married, she has always stood by Carmen’s relationship. According to a report, Lupita identifies as asexual and aromantic, and she’s never wanted to be in a romantic relationship. Still, she knew how important love and marriage were to Carmen. She said she wanted her sister to “settle down” because it truly mattered to her.
Carmen and Lupita are conjoined at the torso and share several organs, including the pelvis and reproductive system. However, they have separate hearts and lungs, and each leads an emotionally independent life.
They’ve built a strong following on YouTube by sharing their lives with honesty, humor, and openness. While they face unique challenges, they handle everything with understanding and compromise.
As the story spread, people online had the same questions. “So curious how this works for them but im super happy she found her love. Just such a unique scenario that it naturally leads to curiosity,” commented one. “How do you only marry one? That seems so unfair on so many levels,” wondered another.
