One of the Conjoined Twins Gets Married, People Say the Same Thing

While Lupita did not get married, she has always stood by Carmen’s relationship. According to a report, Lupita identifies as asexual and aromantic, and she’s never wanted to be in a romantic relationship. Still, she knew how important love and marriage were to Carmen. She said she wanted her sister to “settle down” because it truly mattered to her.



Carmen and Lupita are conjoined at the torso and share several organs, including the pelvis and reproductive system. However, they have separate hearts and lungs, and each leads an emotionally independent life.

They’ve built a strong following on YouTube by sharing their lives with honesty, humor, and openness. While they face unique challenges, they handle everything with understanding and compromise.



As the story spread, people online had the same questions. “So curious how this works for them but im super happy she found her love. Just such a unique scenario that it naturally leads to curiosity,” commented one. “How do you only marry one? That seems so unfair on so many levels,” wondered another.