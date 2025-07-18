My Husband Left Me for a Younger Woman, So I Taught Him a Lesson He Won’t Forget

I didn’t expect things to get even worse for me, but well, they did. After my husband left without looking back, I tried to come to terms with everything. I was falling apart, but I had to stay strong for my children. The first few weeks were so hard. I cried a lot. I didn’t sleep much. Every corner of the house reminded me of him. But slowly, I started to feel better. I focused on myself, something I hadn’t done in years.

I joined a local fitness class, started eating healthy, and even got a fresh haircut. I reconnected with old friends and said yes to things I had always put off. For the first time in a long time, I was living for me. But then, one day, near my fitness class, I ran into a familiar face I hadn’t seen in a while...