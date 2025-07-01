I Refuse to Be a Full-Time Mom—My Husband Thinks I’m the Villain

Hi Bright Side readers! I’m a 39-year-old mom of three boys: ages 4, 9, and 13. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for over a decade.

My husband works full-time, and I’ve always taken pride in being the one who holds it all together. The school projects, sick days, sleepless nights, birthday parties, and emotional meltdowns—I handled it all alone.

But over the last couple of years, something inside me began to break down. I was always tired, easily irritated, and emotionally numb. Some mornings, I didn’t even want to get out of bed—not because I was lazy, but because I was empty.