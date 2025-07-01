Yta for leaving without ever voicing the problem and finding a solution together. Self-care is inportant. but blindsiding your husband is a bad choice. You we're irresponsible. Talk tot your husband voice your concerns and if he doesn't want to listen then take a break. Communicate!!!!
I Refuse to Be a Full-Time Mom—My Husband Thinks I’m the Villain
I’ve always been there for my kids and looked after their every need, sacrificing my personal life. But I’ve realized I can’t pour from an empty cup. And that’s why I finally chose myself. My husband thinks I’m in the wrong, but I think there’s something else to blame entirely.
Hi Bright Side readers! I’m a 39-year-old mom of three boys: ages 4, 9, and 13. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for over a decade.
My husband works full-time, and I’ve always taken pride in being the one who holds it all together. The school projects, sick days, sleepless nights, birthday parties, and emotional meltdowns—I handled it all alone.
But over the last couple of years, something inside me began to break down. I was always tired, easily irritated, and emotionally numb. Some mornings, I didn’t even want to get out of bed—not because I was lazy, but because I was empty.
I tried to hold it together for longer, but I couldn’t.
One day, after a particularly exhausting week of solo parenting while my husband was away on a work trip, I finally snapped.
I told him, “I need a break. Not just a bubble bath or a weekend nap. I need real time away from the routine, from the responsibilities, from the pressure to be perfect every second of the day. I’m leaving the kids.”
I wasn’t threatening to leave forever. I just needed space to reconnect with myself. I needed to remember who I was outside of being a mom.
His face fell. I know he felt blindsided because I’ve never openly shared my frustration with him. But my blood boiled when he said, “Isn’t part of being a mom showing up even when it’s hard?”
I looked at him and said, “I’ve been showing up. Every single day. Even when it broke me, but now, I need to show up for myself—or I’ll lose who I am completely.”
I packed my bags and left while my husband was still away. I called our regular babysitter for the kids in the meantime, so they would be still cared for.
My husband and my children are mad at me.
Is self-care really something so wrong? I’ve looked after those kids all these years while losing the person I used to be. Just this once, I took a week off.
I checked into a hotel and tried to relax, no drama, no screaming, no being on my toes to help everyone. Why was it such a big deal for my husband to look after our kids for just a few days?
My kids refuse to talk to me now; they think I abandoned them. My husband is refusing to take my calls. In fact, my MIL called me and told me she can’t believe how “reckless and selfish” I’m being. I
s it all my fault? I think it’s the fault of having unrealistic expectations of women. I’d love to hear your opinions...
