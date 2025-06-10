Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 22-Year-Old Daughter Stuns the Internet in Latest Pics
Carys Zeta Douglas, daughter of Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, just celebrated her 22nd birthday—and her latest pictures are getting major attention online. The stylish young star is making waves with fans, who are all noticing the same thing about her.
On April 20, Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram. She included several sweet photos: a gorgeous close-up of Carys looking into the camera, a childhood throwback, and a glamorous red carpet shot.
In the caption, the proud mom wrote: “Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Carys. 22 today!!! You are the joy of my life. I love you to Neptune and back. May this year bring you everything you dream of. Mama.”
Michael Douglas also marked the occasion with a special post. He shared a photo of his daughter and added, “Happy Birthday my darling daughter Carys! Congratulations on graduation! I am proud of you...❤️ Dad”.
