I Was Denied Sick Leave Because My Boss Said It Was “Inconvenient Timing”

Dear Bright Side,

I had surgery scheduled for months. It wasn’t optional, and it wasn’t something I could just move around. The day before my surgery, I messaged my boss to confirm my medical leave. Her reply stunned me: “Can you postpone it? We’re short-staffed.” I told her that wasn’t possible. The hospital date was fixed. She answered: “Then bring your laptop and work from home.”

I explained that I’d be under anesthesia and recovering. That’s when she sent the message that pushed me over the edge: “Plenty of people work through pain. You’re not special.” A little while later, she followed up with another message: “Refusing to cooperate during a staffing crisis will be noted.”

Instead of responding, I took screenshots of the conversation. I emailed them to my boss, copying HR on the email. I also posted them on my public social media and wrote: “If your job asks you to postpone surgery or work under anesthesia, it might be time to rethink ‘company culture.’”