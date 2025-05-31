Jennifer Aniston Stuns in Latest Pics, Dubbed “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”

7 hours ago

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is winning hearts online after sharing a set of new cheerful photos with her friends, including Courteney Cox and Selena Gomez. Fans couldn’t help but admire her timeless natural beauty, with many labeling her the “most beautiful woman.”

In her post, Jennifer gave fans a peek into her fun-filled weekend. Featuring heartwarming moments with friends, beautiful flowers, delicious food, and even a sweet appearance by her pet dog.

Cyril Pecquenard/KCS/East News

The photos include joyful snaps with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, pop star Selena Gomez, actor Alessandro Nivola, and others. Fans were thrilled to see the reunion of Monica and Rachel, bringing back memories of the beloved ’90s sitcom.

The comment section quickly filled with love and admiration. Many highlighted Jennifer’s glowing and youthful appearance at 56.

“The most beautiful woman! Be happy, u deserve it,” commented a fan. “You Are the Most Beautiful Woman in the World,” agreed another.

