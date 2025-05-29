Heidi Klum’s Rarely Seen Son Makes Red Carpet Debut, Fans Say the Same Thing
Heidi Klum surprised everyone at the 2025 American Music Awards by showing up with a special guest—her 19-year-old son. The red carpet moment marked Henry’s first public appearance at such a high-profile event, and fans can’t stop talking about it.
The mother-son duo wowed on the red carpet in matching black outfits. Heidi stunned in a dramatic black gown with a plunging neckline, bold cutouts, and a long ruffled train. She completed the glamorous look with knee-high leather boots, soft waves, and smoky eye makeup.
Originally, Heidi planned to attend the AMAs with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, but he had to cancel last minute. Instead, Henry stepped in and happily joined his mom for the big night.
Heidi shares Henry with her ex-husband, Seal, along with their other children, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15. She also has a daughter, Leni Klum, 21, with ex Flavio Briatore, who was later adopted by Seal.
“I was supposed to come with my husband, but he was tired because we just came from Cannes,” Heidi, 51, shared on the AMAs red carpet May 26. “We were over in Europe for the last two weeks, and I was like, ‘I have someone who’s gonna jump in in a hot second.’ So my son came, and I love having my son here today.”
Henry looked sharp and sophisticated in a classic black suit paired with a black shirt and dress shoes. As they posed together, the two held hands, creating a sweet and stylish red carpet moment.
Social media lit up with fans praising how handsome Henry looked by his mom’s side. “She looks GREAT, and he’s very handsome,” one fan commented. “Wow! He is so handsome, and he has Seal’s mannerisms,” another noted.
