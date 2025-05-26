Richard Gere’s 25-Year-Old Son Makes a Rare Appearance, Fans Say the Same Thing

Richard Gere made a family appearance at the City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. At 75 years old, Richard Gere expressed his deep appreciation for spending time with Homer, his 25-year-old eldest son. Gere said, “I always love being with my son. If we’re out in the woods walking, if we’re here doing something good for other people, I’m always happy to see him.”