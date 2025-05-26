Richard Gere’s 25-Year-Old Son Makes a Rare Appearance, Fans Say the Same Thing
Richard Gere made a family appearance at the City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. At 75 years old, Richard Gere expressed his deep appreciation for spending time with Homer, his 25-year-old eldest son. Gere said, “I always love being with my son. If we’re out in the woods walking, if we’re here doing something good for other people, I’m always happy to see him.”
Homer Gere is the son of Richard and his ex-wife, Carey Lowell. Richard Gere is also a father to two younger boys, Alexander, 6, and James, 5, with his current wife, Alejandra Silva, 42. In a previous interview with Vanity Fair Spain in April 2024, Gere revealed that Homer doesn’t fully realize just how famous his father is. The family tends to keep a low profile and doesn’t often go out in public.
Richard looked sharp in a dark blue blazer paired with matching pants and a crisp white button-down shirt, a look perfectly mirrored by Homer. Meanwhile, Alejandra chose a dress in the same blue shade, featuring gold leaf details and a flowing tulle skirt.
Fans who saw photos of Homer on the red carpet quickly noticed how much he resembles his mother, Carey, rather than Richard Gere. Comments flooded social media, with many pointing out how strikingly similar Homer looks to his mom.
“He actually looks like his beautiful mother, Carrie Lowell”, commented a person. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a father and son look LESS alike”, added another.
