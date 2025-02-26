12 People Who Could Give Masterclasses in Romance

Romance is not only about beautiful words and gestures, it is, above all, about sincere feelings and actions. There are many stories about love in the world, but only some of them remain in our memory for a long time. In this article, we’ll tell you about people who are not afraid to show their feelings and make surprises for their loved ones.

  • Surprised my wife with tickets to see Bruno Mars last year. I told her we were going to an art exhibit at a nearby campus. In other news, if you get a chance to see Bruno, you do it. I was impressed. © betona / Reddit
  • When I was young, I had just moved in with my girlfriend. Christmas was coming up, and we were each planning to go to our respective families for Christmas, as we hadn’t told anyone we were living together. They were having Christmas in 2 different towns, and we were living in a third city.
    Then on December 22nd, she told me that she was offered triple pay to work 12 hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and Boxing Day. She would get almost 3 weeks pay, for working 3 days. We had not bought a Christmas tree, because we weren’t going to be home for Christmas day.
    So I went to the local cheap department store on the 23rd, and they were practically giving away artificial Christmas trees, lights and ornaments. I stocked up, and came home, and put up the Christmas tree, while she was still at work. I wrapped her presents, and put them under the tree, and had it waiting for her.
    She was running much later than normal, and this was before cell phones. I phoned her work and she had left hours before. I went out looking for her, and when I came back, she was drinking her eggnog, and putting up the tree she had just bought, right beside mine. So, we both got surprised. © Bob Wilson / Quora
  • When I’m too tied up with work (I work from home) to meet him for a dinner date, he orders for me from my favorite restaurant, drops it off at my door, knocks, and drives home. © VitaDeVoid / Reddit
  • My parents have been married for 21 years, and their relationship is a real role model for me. They have always supported each other. Recently, my dad found out what my mum had been dreaming of for a long time.
    Imagine her surprise when on her birthday, he presented her with a brand-new bicycle and a basket full of her favorite chrysanthemums! Mum was thrilled and Dad was overjoyed to see her joy. Thanks to these signs of attention, I believe that one day I too will have a love as sincere and strong as my parents’. © Caramel / VK
  • One time my boyfriend picked me up for a date and brought me flowers. When I came home that night, my parents had told me he had his friend deliver another bouquet of flowers for me while we were on our date, so I would be surprised again after he dropped me off. That was the sweetest thing! © uhnykissy / Reddit
  • A couple of years ago, a girl I was dating told me to clear Valentine’s Day weekend. The day we were supposed to leave, she picked me up from the auto shop (I was getting something done to my car) and told me to put a blindfold on.
    When she finally told me I could take it off, we were at a McDonald’s in the middle of nowhere. I knew which town we were headed towards (because I have an amazing sense of direction most of the time) but was super confused since it was quite a drive to get there.
    Turns out, she booked a hotel room in a semi-nearby resort town, and had my mom pack some clothes and essentials for me for the weekend. It was an absolutely fantastic weekend, only made better by the fact that it was a total surprise! © zxcasdfe / Reddit
  • My fiancé likes to bake, but our kitchen is weensy, so he doesn’t do it much. Sometimes, if I’m having a bad day at work, he’ll make muffins or soft pretzels and time it so they’re warm and ready to eat when I get home. Makes me melt every single time. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My boyfriend gave me a huge teddy bear for our anniversary. I loved it, and then I noticed it had something in its paws. I rushed to open it and there were tickets to a resort!
    An awesome surprise that I wasn’t expecting at all. We spent a week at the seaside. That’s the kind of gift I’ll remember for a long time. I have the best boyfriend in the world! © Caramel / VK
  • My husband puts my favorite coffee mug next to the coffee maker whenever he wakes up before me. It’s the smallest gesture that starts my day off right every time. © ermerly / Reddit
  • My husband and I were on our way back home from the restaurant and got stuck in a terrible traffic jam. I’d had a rough day, so 15 minutes later I fell asleep. I woke up to my husband getting out of the car. I looked out the window, and it was dawn!
    My first thought was: had we been stuck in traffic all night?! I looked out and there were fields, a petrol station, and my husband was walking to the car with croissants and coffee. When he got in the car, I demanded an explanation.
    And then he said that we were going to the city of my dreams! It was the most incredible birthday surprise, which I had completely forgotten about, by the way! © Caramel / VK
  • It was the most romantic date of my life! My ex-boyfriend took me on a surprise date. We hiked a mountain that gave us a view of our whole city. Halfway up, we stopped for a break and some cheese and crackers.
    When we got to the top, he pulled out a blanket, and we sat together and enjoyed the view. This is the best part, he then proceeds to hand me a mug with some hot, hot chocolate. Also, he brought an entire can of whipped cream just to put some on the hot chocolate with the lunch he made for us. © DjErinj / Reddit
  • My husband and I have been busy lately: I’ve been working hard, he has too. There is very little time for communication, because in the evening we immediately fall from fatigue.
    And today, I am sitting in the office and get a message from him, “In the evening, you’ll have a pleasant surprise.” I spent the whole day in anticipation! In the evening, my husband met me at the door, took my bag and jacket, handed me my slippers and said, “Come into the kitchen, the surprise is there.”
    I entered the kitchen and was stunned! On the table were hot mashed potatoes with cutlets, a honey cake, a vase of flowers and a fur coat! My husband is a real romantic! © Mamdarinka / VK

