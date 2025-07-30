I Refused to Cancel My Vacation for My Sick Grandson — I’m Not Their Doormat

I’m a 61-year-old widow, and I finally booked a dream cruise I’d been planning for years. Three days before departure, my daughter called — my 6-year-old grandson had a serious asthma attack and was hospitalized. She asked me to cancel the trip and come help with her other two kids.

I said no.

She called me selfish and hasn’t spoken to me since. While I was on the ship, she posted on Facebook, calling me out for “abandoning family in a crisis.” I came home to dozens of angry messages and people uninviting me from events.

Here’s what no one knows:

My grandson was discharged two days later. She hired a sitter. He’s fine.

And the kicker?

He’d drawn a picture of us on a cruise ship weeks before — apparently, he was excited for my trip. She never gave it to me. Said it would make me “feel less guilty.”

I don’t feel guilty.

I feel free.