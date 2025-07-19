I Refuse to Forgive My Mom—She Called My Infertility “Karma”
We recently heard from a reader who shared a deeply personal story—one that started with heartbreak and ended with something colder than silence. After years of trying to conceive, she faced a painful diagnosis and turned to her mother for support. What she got instead was judgment disguised as honesty—and a response that cut even deeper than the diagnosis itself.
The letter with her own words.
I was diagnosed with infertility after years of trying. It shattered me. I finally opened up to my mom, hoping for comfort. She said, “Well, maybe it’s karma for getting that abortion in college. Life has a way of teaching us lessons.”
I didn’t speak. Just left.
Months later, I cut her off completely. No calls, no visits. She kept texting, saying I was being dramatic and “punishing her for being honest.” I blocked her.
Then last week, I got a letter in the mail. No apology—just a printed flyer for an adoption agency, circled with: “You still have options.”
I laughed. Then cried.
And threw it straight in the trash.
The Silent Struggle: How Infertility Impacts Mental Health
Infertility affects millions—but few talk about its emotional toll. Roughly 1 in 8 couples face difficulty conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. Behind that statistic lies a deep psychological impact often overlooked.
According to mental health experts, infertility is more than a medical issue—it’s a profound emotional loss. Many experience waves of anger, shame, grief, and isolation, especially when surrounded by friends or family with children. This quiet heartbreak can shake a person’s identity, relationships, and daily life.
How Stress, Anxiety, and Depression Tie In
The process of trying to conceive—especially through treatments like IVF—is often filled with hope and disappointment. Research shows up to 40% of women experiencing infertility also struggle with depression or anxiety. Men are affected too, but women report significantly higher emotional distress.
Unfortunately, few seek help. One study found less than 7% of people undergoing fertility treatment get professional mental health support. Yet psychotherapy, counseling, and support groups have been shown to ease the emotional burden.
Treatments Can Affect Mood and What You Can Do to Cope
Fertility medications and procedures are physically and emotionally taxing. Side effects may include mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and depression. The repeated cycle of hope and loss only compounds the distress, especially when treatments fail.
If symptoms become overwhelming, psychiatric medication may help, but should be discussed with a doctor—some drugs can impact fertility, while others may be safer alternatives.
Ways to cope:
Allow your emotions—cry, grieve, and express frustration.
Communicate clearly with your partner; you may cope differently.
Set boundaries with family and social gatherings if they’re triggering.
Seek information to reduce uncertainty.
Join a support group to connect with others who understand.
Infertility doesn’t just break your heart—it tests every relationship around it.