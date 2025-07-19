I Refuse to Forgive My Mom—She Called My Infertility “Karma”

I was diagnosed with infertility after years of trying. It shattered me. I finally opened up to my mom, hoping for comfort. She said, “Well, maybe it’s karma for getting that abortion in college. Life has a way of teaching us lessons.”

I didn’t speak. Just left.

Months later, I cut her off completely. No calls, no visits. She kept texting, saying I was being dramatic and “punishing her for being honest.” I blocked her.

Then last week, I got a letter in the mail. No apology—just a printed flyer for an adoption agency, circled with: “You still have options.”

I laughed. Then cried.

And threw it straight in the trash.