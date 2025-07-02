I Told My Coworkers I’m Child-Free, Now HR Is Involved

“So at lunch the other day, someone asked if I had kids or ‘when I planned to start trying.’ I said, ‘Nope, not having kids. I’m sterilized.’

Cue awkward silence and the usual ‘You’ll regret it’ comments.

Thought that was the end of it. Nope. A week later, HR pulls me into a meeting saying someone felt uncomfortable because I shared ‘medical info.’

All I did was answer a question honestly.

Meanwhile, everyone else talks about pregnancy, daycare, baby poop, and IVF constantly. But me saying ‘I had a tubal ligation’ is TMI?

Didn’t get written up, but now I’ve got a target on my back. Avoiding lunch convos, people acting weird, one coworker even unfollowed me on LinkedIn.

Just existing as a happy, child-free woman = HR risk now? Cool.”