I Refused to Help My Son Financially, His Reaction Horrified Me

At first, Mark just smirked at me, saying, “If you don’t help me out, you’ll regret it later.” When I refused, firmly, he just stormed out, without saying a word.



The next morning, my DIL called me, hysterical: “Mark’s phone is switched off, and he didn’t come home last night. Is he with you?” I told her what happened, and she accused me of being an uncaring father. I was worried and tried calling Mark, but I couldn’t get through. By now, a million thoughts were running through my head: Where was Mark? Was he okay? I was horrified.



My wife and I were wringing our hands, wondering what to do, and then my grandson called, panicked, telling us, “Dad is back, but he is selling the house and cars.” We rushed over to Mark’s home to find him absolutely calm and controlled. He apologized to me, saying it’s time he “grew up” and behaved like an adult. His plan was to sell the house and cars, cover the debt, and then buy a smaller place with whatever money was left over. I felt a little guilty, of course, but also so very proud.