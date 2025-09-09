I Refuse to Stop Swimming Even Though Our Neighbor Hates It—Our Rules, Our Way

Dear Bright Side,

My partner and I have owned our house for over a decade. Throughout the years, we worked very hard to build ourselves a backyard pool because we loved late night swims.

The house next to ours had been empty for years. But a few months ago it was sold, and our new neighbors moved in. We tried our best to make them feel welcome and even invited them over for dinner, but they refused.

A couple of weeks ago, the dad angrily told us to stop using our pool. We asked him why, and he claimed that it was immodest. We thought he was joking and ignored his request. But the next day we caught his son staring at us from the balcony and saw that he was hiding something.

Concealed by his legs, there was a piece of paper that said, “Can I come swim with you?” We froze for a minute and then invited him over. He told us that he keeps begging his dad for a pool like ours, but he keeps refusing.