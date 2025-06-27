My Neighbor Wants My Wi-Fi for Her Party—I Caught Her Going Too Far

On her birthday, my neighbor Jenna was having a loud party going on. She knocked on my door. I thought she might be bringing cake or maybe inviting me over.

Instead, she asked if I could make my Wi-Fi public, so her guests could use it. I politely said no. She frowned and walked away. I thought that was it. But, all of a sudden, the party went quiet.

A few minutes later, my phone rang. It was an unknown number. Someone spoke in a foreign language, laughed, then hung up. I didn’t think much of it.

But just a few minutes later, I was shocked when my phone started blowing up. One call after another, all from different numbers. Her guests were calling, each asking for my Wi-Fi in a different language.