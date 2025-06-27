My Neighbor Wants My Wi-Fi for Her Party—I Caught Her Going Too Far
Neighbors tend to be a hit or miss. You could get someone really friendly who’ll give you a cup of sugar whenever you ask for it, or, in this case, someone a bit inconsiderate. A nightmare neighbor can be quite overbearing, and the best way to deal with one is to match their energy.
The neighbor was asking for too much.
On her birthday, my neighbor Jenna was having a loud party going on. She knocked on my door. I thought she might be bringing cake or maybe inviting me over.
Instead, she asked if I could make my Wi-Fi public, so her guests could use it. I politely said no. She frowned and walked away. I thought that was it. But, all of a sudden, the party went quiet.
A few minutes later, my phone rang. It was an unknown number. Someone spoke in a foreign language, laughed, then hung up. I didn’t think much of it.
But just a few minutes later, I was shocked when my phone started blowing up. One call after another, all from different numbers. Her guests were calling, each asking for my Wi-Fi in a different language.
I had my revenge.
I didn’t know whether to laugh or scream. Then came the final straw. One of them called and asked if they could use my bathroom because the line at Jenna’s was too long.
That’s when I realized she had given out my number without asking, hoping I would cave under the pressure. Nope, I didn’t.
Instead, I posted in the local group chat that Jenna had a cozy room available for rent at a shockingly low price. First come, first served.
Her phone didn’t stop ringing for days. Some neighbors need to learn that being polite doesn’t mean being a pushover. But, was I too harsh?
A polite “no” should’ve been enough.
Crossing a line and being immature.
Instead of accepting your answer, Jenna (or her guests) took it further by bombarding you with calls and even giving out your number without permission. That was plain disrespectful. Your frustration comes from a reasonable place.
Your revenge mirrored her actions.
So, you went with the ol’, “Two can play at that game.” Posting about a fake room for rent was a creative way to give Jenna a taste of her own medicine.
Was it harsh? Maybe a little—but it also made your point clear. Sometimes, people only learn when the tables are turned.
In hindsight, you could’ve ignored the calls or blocked the numbers instead of retaliating. But let’s be real, sometimes, a little karma is satisfying.
