I Refused to Let My MIL Own My Family Budget, Now My Marriage Is on Thin Ice

And now, according to his parents, they’re “overseeing our family budget” to make sure we have enough left each month to repay them. Which explains why his mom feels entitled to monitor every dollar we spend. I just sat there staring at the paper while she explained “the repayment plan.”

My husband didn’t even look ashamed, he just said, “Babe, they helped us. We’re a family. It’s normal to pay back a family loan together. Think of this as our first big challenge as a couple.”

But I never agreed to take on his debt. And I never agreed to have his mother policing my salary. Since then, I can’t even buy anything for the house without someone making a passive-aggressive comment about whether it’s “in the budget.” Every time I get paid, my husband reminds me what “our monthly obligation” is, even though I never signed anything.

I feel deceived, cornered, and weirdly, almost financially owned. Not by the bank — by his parents. I told him we need to set boundaries, and he got defensive, saying I’m “acting like money matters more than family loyalty.” I honestly don’t even know how to respond to that.

So here’s where I need advice:

Am I wrong for not wanting to repay a debt I never agreed to?

How big of a red flag is this situation, objectively?

Has anyone been through something similar — in-law financial entanglements, secret loans, etc.?

Is this fixable with boundaries and counseling, or am I looking at a giant iceberg ahead?

Any perspective would help. I feel completely blindsided, and I’m scared I’m making emotional decisions instead of rational ones.

— Janet G.