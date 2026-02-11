My Husband Promised to Stop Watching Me Through the Cameras—He Lied

Hey Bright Side,

I’m currently feeling like a prisoner in my own living room. Two months ago, my husband installed high-tech cameras all over our house.

At first, he said it was for “security,” but it quickly turned into something else. He started texting me all day long: “The baby needs you,” “The kitchen’s a mess,” “Why are you sitting down?”

I finally snapped and told him to stop watching me. He agreed, but I didn’t realize he was just delegating the surveillance.

The very next day, there was a knock on the door. My stomach dropped when I saw the concerned smile of my mother-in-law. She claimed she was “just passing by” to “check how things were going,” but she was scanning the house like she was looking for evidence of my “laziness.”

I was polite, but I was boiling inside. That night, I confronted my husband. I told him it felt like I was being supervised instead of supported. He didn’t even apologize; he just called me dramatic and said I should be “grateful people care.” I feel like I’m losing my mind, and my privacy.

So, Bright Side, am I being “dramatic” for wanting my own husband to stop acting like my shift manager, or has he crossed a major boundary? I’d love some advice on how to get him to see that his “help” is actually hurting our marriage.

Best,

Eve L.