I Got Hired for a High-Paying Job Using a Trick—And Now I Understand Success

Let me preface this by saying: I’m not the villain. At worst, I’m the anti-hero in a suit.

A few months ago, I landed a job I had no business getting. Salary? Ridiculous. Title? Inflated. Experience required? LOL.

The job post basically said: “We want a unicorn with 10 years of experience in tools that didn’t exist 5 years ago.”

I had... two years. Barely. So, I got creative.

I didn’t lie exactly, but I inflated things. Took freelance projects and framed them like they were bigger roles. I listed software I’d only briefly used as tools I “regularly worked with.” The truth, just... stretched.

I also used a trick I’d heard about on Reddit: I found a leaked list of interview questions someone had posted a year ago from the same company. A few of them still lined up. I rehearsed answers until I could deliver them smoothly, like I’d lived it.

I nailed the interview. Got the job. And the pay bump? Life-changing.

Then came the surprise: I was good at it.

I picked things up fast, faster than I expected. Within a couple of months, I was solving issues my more experienced coworkers either missed or overcomplicated. I was staying late, asking better questions, learning on the fly.

I know this might all catch up with me at some point. But here’s what I’ve realized:

Getting in the door was a hustle. What I’ve done since? That’s real.