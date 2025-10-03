I Refuse to Let My Stepson Eat My Cooking — I’m Not His Private Chef

Hi Bright Side,





I’m a strict vegan, but I allow my stepson Greg to cook his meat dishes. When I started working, I began to prep my vegan meals ahead of time. But Greg kept eating them because he’s too lazy to prepare his own food.



I eventually snapped, saying, “Touch my food again, and you’ll regret it!” I finally snapped. Next day, I entered his room and froze. I saw him on the phone with my husband, saying he wanted to cook the same vegan meal I made earlier, the one he ate. He looked really worried. He was talking about some teen issues with my husband that had him feeling depressed and unmotivated, which is why he hadn’t cooked for himself.



I felt guilty for a moment, but I don’t want his problems to become mine. What should I do?





Sincerely,

Mathilda