I Refused to Give Up My Retirement to Be a Full-Time Nanny—But Paid the Price

Hi Bright Side,

I called my son to share the exciting news that I was now officially retired. It was a moment I had been anticipating for years—a chance to finally relax, do some traveling, and finally devote time to my own interests. Before he could even respond, my DIL eagerly chimed in, “Yay! Now we can cancel daycare!”

Caught off guard, I firmly explained that retiring didn’t mean to sign up for a full-time nanny role, and said, “I retired to enjoy my life, not to become your kid’s daycare!” That’s when the call ended abruptly.

Later that night, I froze in horror when I opened Facebook and saw my DIL’s post. She had uploaded a photo of me holding my granddaughter from weeks ago, with a caption that read: “So blessed that Mom has finally retired and is now our full-time nanny! No more daycare—our little one will be cared for by family.”

Hundreds of likes, heart emojis, and congratulatory comments poured in. People were praising me for “stepping up” and telling them how lucky they were to have such a devoted grandmother.