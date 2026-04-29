When they assume you know it but you don’t 😭
And then you gotta pretend you know what your doing 😭
13 Tutor Stories That Prove Every Lesson Comes With a Plot Twist
Tutor stories and teaching moments have a way of writing themselves. The smell of old textbooks, the endless ping of messenger notifications, a mother demanding a discount because her son is gifted — and a student who ends the tutoring relationship by text without anyone knowing it had started. These 13 stories are proof that private lessons are anything but predictable and that real life is far more creative than any lesson plan.
- I once had a student who could barely learn the multiplication table. Suddenly his mom announced that starting next week she would be paying me less. I was taken aback, but she proudly stated, “My son is a gifted child, and teaching children like this is much easier.”
I didn’t hesitate and replied that from that day on, the cost of my services for them would triple. To her silent question, I explained, “Teaching young geniuses requires secret methods and double the workload for the teacher.”
I came up with an idea how to get my students’ attention in class.
- A student is 15 minutes late for our language class. She didn’t notify me. So I wait. She logs in and says, “Oh, I had to finish making pancakes.”
I nod, thinking, fine, maybe she didn’t have time to eat after work. We continue the lesson. At the end, I say, “We don’t have time for the exercise, it will be your homework.”
The surprise in her eyes was unmistakable! “What do you mean? If I was 15 minutes late, shouldn’t we extend our class for 15 minutes?”
- I lived in China for more than a year at the time. A guy stopped me on campus and immediately asked me to be his tutor for business English. We studied in our free time in empty classrooms at our university.
After a couple of sessions, I received a message, “Come down to the security desk, I left something for you.” In the package was a whole loaf of bread and a note, “I know that you only eat bread at home.”
Once, we canceled a scheduled session, and later that evening, I got a message, “We have a too complicated relationship to build a future together, so it’s better if we break up.” Yes, folks, he dumped me. He broke up with his bread-loving tutor who didn’t even realize she was in a relationship all this time.
One of our teachers wore a Mandalorian mask and walked around saying, “Do your homework, this is the way.”
- One day a girl brought me a bottle and said, “Mom asked if you could look at it and tell us what it is.” All the writing on the bottle was presumably in Polish. “Well, you are good at languages, so you’ll figure it out.”
And I didn’t even know what language it was! The bottle most likely contained shower gel.
When they assume you know it but you don’t 😭
- How important it is to know the purpose of lessons. About 30 years ago, one of my mom’s students immediately declared that her goal was to marry a very wealthy foreigner.
So her lessons with my mom were structured accordingly: half of the time was spent writing letters to potential candidates on dating sites (which had just emerged), and the other half was focused on prepping the girl for conversation so there wouldn’t be discrepancy between the written letters and silence when meeting in person.
My mom used to say, “I’m half a tutor and half Cyrano de Bergerac.” The last we know about her is that she went to Britain for a date with an Englishman (he paid for tickets and hotel).
I’m a math teacher and have wanted a sleeve for a long time...
- My conversation with a client:
“Hello, Kate! We can’t attend twice a week. Can we do once a week? Is that okay?”
“Hello, that’s fine.”
“But is that really okay? It won’t affect the results of the lessons?”
“You’ll be studying half as much. Your grade for the term is a C, and there’s a significant gap. Of course, it will affect the results.”
“But we have music, art, and gymnastics classes! We can’t come twice a week! Can we come once? Will she catch up in a month?”
“In 4 lessons? No, she won’t catch up. You need to attend at least twice a week.”
“But we have music, art, and gymnastics!”
“I think we’re going in circles here.”
- I tutored a student a couple of times. He didn’t show up the third time.
A year later, his mother called me. I was stunned by what she said, “Alex is struggling, and we really need physics lessons. Don’t get the wrong idea, we have serious intentions. If Alex can’t attend, I’ll come myself to prove our seriousness; it will be beneficial for me too.”
Oh, and by the way, his mom is a physics and math teacher.
My high school art teacher’s amazing Van Gogh costume
- I am a math tutor. I was woken up by a phone call.
“Good morning! Are you a math tutor?”
“Good morning! Yes, I’m listening.”
“We need a tutor for a boy in 10th grade.”
“Sorry, but I’m fully booked for 10th grade.”
“Then why did you pick up the phone?”
*dial tone*
I’m glad they hung up first because I still haven’t come up with a good response.
- I’m drinking tea when suddenly I get a call.
“Where are you?!” a person yells on the other end of the line. “How long are we supposed to wait for you?! We’ve been standing outside your office door for 20 minutes!”
I politely inform:
“I’m at home.”
“We arranged to have a language lesson! I brought my daughter for the class! Everything here is closed!”
“And what time are you scheduled for?” I probe cautiously.
“You should write it down if you can’t remember! We agreed on 6 p.m.!”
I glance at the clock showing 5:15, and say cautiously:
“We still have 45 minutes until the lesson starts...”
“I know!” my conversation partner interrupts me. “I decided to bring the child early! And you’re not here! When are you planning to show up?!”
“I’ll be in the office at 5:55,” I say with a smile in my voice.
I didn’t listen to their yelling any longer, turned off the phone, and continued to drink my tea with pleasure.
- A new student, an adult woman, came in wanting to improve her German. At the first lesson, it turned out her German was actually quite good. I asked her why she needed a tutor then. She said, “Well, my husband just sleeps and snores in the evenings, and I have to go out somewhere.”
We’ve been at it for 6 months now. Her German is excellent. She says her husband still snores.
Yesterday was costume day at my school, and one of my teachers dressed up like this.
- An elderly lady came to me, saying she needed help tutoring her grandson. She seemed like a sweet old lady, agreed to my rates, and after the first lesson, she insisted on inviting me for tea. Very persistently. Finally, I couldn’t resist her persuasion, and so we had tea.
As I’m about to leave, I remind her about the payment, and suddenly the lady looks surprised and says, “What payment? I fed you!”
- So I’m teaching a math class to a seventh-grade student. I present a problem and wait. He looks at the paper, then lifts his eyes and asks with a serious face, “Can I solve it my way?” I reply, “Sure, show me your thought process.”
He writes down the answer. Just the answer, without a single step shown. I ask, “How did you arrive at that?” He shrugs, “I guessed.”
The answer, by the way, is correct. I still don’t know what to do with that.
How my professor puts her computer to sleep
- I am a tutor. A year and a half ago, the mother of a 23-year-old young man approached me. The conditions were wild: online lessons at night, at unpredictable times — he sleeps during the day, and whenever he feels like studying, I have to be ready.
I refused, but the mother said she was willing to pay any amount — they hadn’t been able to find a tutor for months. I quoted $500 per lesson instead of my usual $50, hoping to scare them off. But she agreed.
The young man was nervous, but smart and motivated. We had 2–3 sessions a week, sometimes more, sometimes none at all. On average, I earned about $5,000 a month. With that money, I bought my first home — a former hostel apartment, but it was mine!
Later, the young man went abroad. He hasn’t returned yet, but I wouldn’t mind repeating this strange experience.
Bonus: those who have taken private lessons also have something to share.
- I was tutored by my beloved mother-in-law (this is not sarcasm). She is a language teacher with extensive experience, truly knows her subject, and taught it in an interesting way (though she is now retired). So, she agreed to give lessons to her eldest granddaughter, i.e. my daughter.
We came to visit Grandma the tutor. We were first treated to lunch, and then the grandma and the granddaughter went to the other room for the lesson. Meanwhile, I was sipping coffee in the kitchen and eavesdropping. My child was answering questions quite well, judging by Grandma’s positive remarks.
And then the dialogue somehow stopped. 5 minutes, 10 minutes go by — silence. I peek into the room: the notebook and textbook are on the floor, the grandma and granddaughter are lying embraced on the couch, sleeping under a blanket.
That’s how almost every lesson went. My father-in-law and my husband laughed, but my mother-in-law said they didn’t understand anything about children or teaching methods.
Tutoring has a way of producing stories you’d struggle to make up. Whether the payment comes in pancakes or late-night overtime, moments like these are what make the job genuinely worth it.
What’s a phrase from a student or teacher that still makes you smile?
And here are a few more warm and funny stories you won’t want to miss: