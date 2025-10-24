I Refused to Let Mom Move In With Me—My Privacy Isn’t Up for Debate

Hi Bright Side,

My dad left me an inheritance, and I (34F) finally bought my first flat.

Last week, Mom showed up at my door, crying, bags in hand — her rent spiked; she couldn’t pay. “I bought this place for me,” I said, booking her a hotel for the night. “Your dad’s money is also mine,” she replied and left.

The next day, I froze — in front of my door, I found an envelope. Inside were my spare keys and a note: “You were right. You need your own life. I’ll manage.”

Two days later, her friend called—Mom had taken a small place in the countryside, a retirement community she’d been too proud to mention before. She used the last of her savings for the deposit.

I can’t shake the guilt of turning her away, but this is my first real home, and I just want the chance to live like an adult—for once. Am I doing the right thing?

— Carla