15+ Mothers-in-Law Who Can Turn an Ordinary Day Into a Comedy Show

Family & kids
22 hours ago
They say that life with a mother-in-law is never boring. These women have a knack for turning an ordinary day into a real drama — complete with a plot and intrigue. Sometimes they say something so hilarious that you just can’t help but laugh. Life might be a little calmer without them, but it would definitely be duller.

  • Once, I left my daughter with my mother-in-law for the weekend. All day, they were sending me pictures; everything seemed fine — my child was smiling and playing. I relaxed.
    And then suddenly I get a call. And it wasn’t just any call, it sounded like an accusation. “Why are Caroline’s teeth crooked? My son’s are straight! Who did she take them after?”
    I tried to explain that at 8 years old, children are getting new teeth, and they’ll straighten out later. But the verdict was already made. By the way, my teeth aren’t crooked. © kristipsychologist / Threads
  • My fiancé and I moved into a new apartment. I’m sitting, sorting laundry to send to the wash. Naturally, I’m checking the smell: clean or not.
    And then, without warning, my fiancé’s mother drops by. And what do you think? She immediately told everyone I should see a psychiatrist, because I sniff things. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Once, I found a ring at sea. I cleaned it and wore it as if it were a real treasure found!
    I wore it for about 6 years until my future mother-in-law learned the story of the ring and started freaking out. “It’s bad luck! You’ll bring a curse upon yourself, take it off!” She claimed that whenever she got close to the ring, her blood pressure would rise.
    Eventually, I took it off, but accidentally left it at her house. Later, she drove my husband crazy, claiming I wanted to transfer the curse to her. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My mother-in-law sometimes adds eggs to soup or mixes 2 pots of different soups, resulting in some unknown concoction. Then she announces to everyone, “I made a new soup.” Of course, nobody eats it, but her excuse is always the same: you can’t waste food.
    So in the end, only the neighbor’s dog eats everything. I’m going to start putting locks on the pots soon. © Overheard / Ideer
  • We invited my husband’s parents over for lunch right after moving into our apartment. While I was busy in the kitchen, my husband was showing them around. I heard from afar, “Son, your flowers are so beautiful, and the curtains are so luxurious.”
    We sat at the table, and I had made dumplings for the first time. And then my mother-in-law asked my husband (not me), “Son, where did you buy such delicious dough?” I was absolutely floored. My husband was taken aback and immediately replied, “Well, my wife made it herself.” © o_mille_r / Threads
  • I was grilling kebabs at my mother-in-law’s summer house. My husband was at work. Then the foreman, who was working on her sauna, came along. In a crisp black shirt, black pants with a crease. His hair was slicked with gel.
    And he casually said to me, “Women don’t know how to grill kebabs. They’ll burn it on the outside and leave it raw inside. Let me help you out.”
    I’m a straightforward girl. I gave him a harsh brush-off for such a move. He got upset and ran to complain to my mother-in-law. You know what she did? She burst out laughing. © 11ore11 / Pikabu
  • When my husband and I got married, we lived with my in-laws. Even then, we realized their family life was something to look up to. One time we came home earlier than usual. Rose petals were scattered everywhere, calm music was playing, and there were candles all around.
    It turned out my mother-in-law had set up a romantic evening. And they have been together for 30 years already. Naturally, we quietly left so they wouldn't notice us. This example is truly inspiring! © Overheard / Ideer
  • When my girlfriend and I were moving into a rented apartment, my mother approached her and declared, "I will never forgive you for taking my son away from me!" I'm still in shock, although my mom still denies ever saying that. © Levingstone / Pikabu
  • My mother-in-law invited us for lunch. She made meat but misjudged the timing — it was still too early. To prevent the meat from getting cold, she sliced it, placed it on a large platter, and covered it with cling film.
    And what do you think she did? She put it all back in the oven, which was still warm. In the end, it took a lot of time to peel the melted film off the meat. © Madwife2009 / Reddit
  • I took a really cute photo of my mother-in-law holding my kids, and she edited the photo with a very strange filter, and it looks so bad like… I don’t know how she could look at it and think it looks okay at all. It’s embarrassing to look at, and I laugh and die inside when I see it.
    She loves it and got it framed for us as a gift and then sneakily put it up when we weren’t looking. She has always edited photos of the kids like putting them on the beach or in a forest or playing with animals and I have to pretend I love it each time, it’s killing me. © bananaslings94 / Reddit
  • I’m not on good terms with my mother-in-law, but she said to my husband that she had bought gifts and was planning to visit. With a 2-month-old son, I’m not really in the mood to host guests. But oh well, she’s coming to see the children, not me.
    Then she calls and says, “I’m probably not coming, you’d better come pick up the gifts.” My husband asks what the matter is. And she replies, “Well, Lily doesn’t particularly want to see me. She doesn’t like me, does she?”
    My husband responds, “Mom, she treats you the same way you treat her.” My mother-in-law falls silent and then suddenly blurts out, “So what does this mean, we hate each other?!” © oxe4ka / Pikabu
  • When my little one was about 9 months old, my mother-in-law came over for the first time to babysit while I was at work. I come home and see her feeding him bread. There’s soup in the fridge, but she went with the bread. She says, “It’s nothing, mine grew up just fine.”
    Meanwhile, my husband is slicing bread for a sandwich. My mother-in-law sees this and says to me, “Look how he’s eating! How can someone eat dry food? He’ll ruin his stomach!” It seemed to me that after saying this, she realized how absurd it was and quickly fell silent. © Luckybr / Pikabu
  • My mother-in-law lives in the neighboring house, so our windows face each other. One day I decided to surprise my husband. I got all dressed up and was waiting for him to come home. He walked in and was astounded by my outfit.
    But suddenly the front door bursts open and my mother-in-law rushes in yelling. We were in shock. Then she looks at me and instantly turns red.
    After a long string of apologies, she says, “I thought my son was with another woman. I was ready to kill him.” It was incredibly awkward. © throwRAnok / Reddit
  • Once, my mother-in-law came to visit us at our country house. She took a yogurt drink out of her bag and said, “I won’t put it in the fridge because Alex might drink it, and the yogurt will be cold.” But the funny thing is, we have 2 kids, and her son Alex is 44 years old. © Tylala / Pikabu
  • My mother-in-law gave us a lavish gift for our wedding. It was a plastic window with installation, but not for us — it was for his daughter from his first marriage, and it was installed in the apartment of his ex-wife. My husband had some disagreements over alimony with his ex, so my mother-in-law decided to help in this way. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My mother-in-law said, “I tried the bread at your place, it’s so tasty... Where did you buy it?” I said I made it myself. To which she replied, “Yourself? But you don’t have a pan like that.”
    5 minutes later, she suddenly blurted out, “Aha! I knew there was something off with that bread! Did you add sugar?” © dubrovina_foto / Thread

Sometimes it’s not easy to get along with a mother-in-law, but it’s never boring. And here are more hilarious stories about mothers-in-law.

