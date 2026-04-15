I would have screamed in the aisle and not cared who heard me...an ELTON JOHN coat...just sitting on a rack...for what price...I need the number
12 Heartwarming Storage Unit Finds That Proved Old Junk Hides Tiny Treasures
Some thrift store finds look like old junk. These ones turned out to be priceless vintage collectibles, family treasures, and masterpieces hiding in plain sight. One small purchase. One extraordinary discovery. The joy was never really about the money.
This might be the wildest ever thrift find!
- I am beyond jealous! I would give way too much to own a coat owned by Elton John! © Reddit
I’m a young bride so finding a cheap dress was a MUST. Found a vintage 1980s wedding dress on the rack at my local thrift store. Scored for $70.
- Superb. Finding a $70 dream dress is something to be proud of. It was destined for you. © WAndTheBoys / Reddit
OKAY... UHMMM I JUST FOUND $700 CASH IN A SUIT POCKET AT GOODWILL!!!!!!!!!
I found a $20 bill in a coat I bought at a thrift store and felt like I'd won something...these people are out here finding SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS...
Old junk turns into vintage collectibles worth thousands.
- I stopped at a thrift store on a road trip because I needed to use the bathroom and felt obligated to buy something. I grabbed a small wooden box from the nearest shelf — $4, decorative, unremarkable. It sat in my car for six weeks.
When I finally brought it inside I opened it and found it wasn’t empty — there was a folded piece of paper inside, and under the paper a set of six silver teaspoons nestled in a velvet insert I hadn’t noticed.
The paper was a letter dated 1887, handwritten in French, referring to the spoons as a wedding gift. I looked up the hallmarks on the spoons out of mild curiosity. They were Georgian silver, London-made, hallmarked 1791, and in near-perfect condition.
The set sold for $8,400. I kept the letter. I don’t read French but I had it translated. It said: May you always have enough, and may the table always be full. I think about that more than I expected to.
Thought I was buying a purse, found a time capsule inside.
- I can smell that second picture. © GenXYachtRock / Reddit
I have kept these 1930’s Salvatore Ferragamo shoes for 8 years after I found them for $8 from Savers. Today, they are being shipped to the museum in Italy!
The patience to hold onto them for eight years before figuring out where they belonged...that's remarkable ❤️
My $50 marketplace buy! 1960s Italian coffee table. Olive wood veneer. Made in the 60s in the Louis the 16th style. In pristine condition.
Somehow on a busy Saturday, a boxed 1962 Barbie was just sitting on a shelf for $11. Still has original $2 tag.
I walked into a side of the road “moving sale” on a Sunday afternoon not expecting to find much of anything. I’m tickled pink.
Even a reproduction Tiffany lamp is probably worth a lot more than $30, because from what I can see, it looks like that shade is authentic stained glass!
Thrift store finds turn old junk into tiny treasures of joy.
- I found a denim jacket at a thrift store — $6, my size, good enough. Wore it that day, threw it over a chair and forgot about it for a week.
When I finally washed it, I heard a faint rattle in the lining. Ripped the seam open and found a USB drive wrapped in electrical tape with one word written on it in marker: DONT. I plugged it in expecting family photos or someone’s homework.
It was the source code. Thousands of lines, documented, annotated, clearly someone’s entire life’s work — a piece of software I didn’t understand but could see was complete and sophisticated.
I posted about it on a developer forum with a screenshot, asking if anyone recognized it. Within six hours I had 34 responses. A startup founder messaged me privately and said he’d been looking for this codebase for two years.
Turns out DONT was the name of the software. It had belonged to a developer who’d died suddenly and left no copies anywhere that anyone could find. The startup founder asked what I wanted for it. I didn’t know how to answer that. We negotiated for three weeks.
I knew nothing about software. I knew I had something that someone needed badly. The jacket cost $6. The drive sold for $180,000. I still don’t know what the software does. I don’t need to anymore.
How did a startup founder's entire codebase end up in a thrift store jacket...that's the part nobody's explaining
Found at Savers!!
My MIL assembled this from thrift store jewelry she’s collected over the years.
I thrifted a pair of black boots for $8 and to my surprise they had a bag of rings hidden in the toe. The boots ended up being trash, the soles were split, so I don’t feel as bad. Most are stamped 14k!
Stamped 14k in the TOE of an $8 boot...whoever hid those rings really committed to the hiding spot
Found a Cartier New York, Platinum, Sapphire, and Diamond lapel pin over the weekend for $5.
Getting married and have had bad luck finding a dress...picked this up for $40 at Goodwill today.
Nobody walks into a thrift store expecting to change their life. That’s exactly why it keeps happening.
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