12 Harsh Renovations That Turned Into the Best Upgrades Nobody Saw Coming
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8 hours ago
Some families refused to accept harsh limitations and turned failing renovations into forever changes. These 12 moments prove that the best home upgrades are always the ones nobody saw coming.
I loved the idea of going outside my comfort zone with a BOLD statement powder bath and fell in love with this wallpaper. My MIL called it a “jewel box,” which makes me feel better.
Have you ever put off a renovation because you were afraid of making mistakes?
Poured everything into the first mortgage payment, $1,300 left. Two weeks later, we moved in — this is it.
Do you think renovations are always expensive?
I live in a large Victorian church.
Bathroom before & after.
A bedroom remodel I (M 29) did myself as a fun little hobby. First time trying my hand at a modern style interior design. Before and after.
- Great, now I hate my bedroom. © matthewrenn / Reddit
Before and after of our new bathroom and ensuite — first big project done in a Victorian terrace.
Having spent a winter with the balcony locked up, we realized we didn’t want to give up that space for half a year.
What if you need to renovate but can’t afford it? Simple: do it yourself.
Update on transforming our bedroom while boyfriend was away! Before/after pictures.
The stone before was making me so dizzy — lived with it for over a year and had to create a more spa-like bathroom retreat. Shifted the shower so we had his & hers.
Balcony renovation! Did it all by myself, very proud!
Before and after: living and dining room.
Ever copied a design you saw online?
The harshest renovation moments always prove one thing — families who refuse to give up win in the end. No matter how unexpected, every upgrade on this list changed everything.
Read next: 23 Home Renovations That Look Like They Came Straight Out of a Magazine
Preview photo credit ZIoyKotik / Pikabu
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