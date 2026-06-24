12 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Happiness and Self-Care Are Always Closer Than You Think in 2026

Compassion and empathy are the most powerful self-care tools available to every human being in 2026, and the research has never been more motivating. Research published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford found that belief in the kindness of others is much more closely tied to happiness than previously thought, and that people need to be more optimistic about how kind their communities actually are.

A 2026 review published by Psychology Town confirmed that acts of compassion release serotonin and dopamine in the brain, counteract stress hormones, and have a measurable positive impact on mental health, cardiovascular health, and overall wellbeing. These 12 real moments are proof that happiness and self-care are always closer than you think. Sometimes they are just one phone call away.