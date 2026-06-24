12 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Happiness and Self-Care Are Always Closer Than You Think in 2026
Compassion and empathy are the most powerful self-care tools available to every human being in 2026, and the research has never been more motivating. Research published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford found that belief in the kindness of others is much more closely tied to happiness than previously thought, and that people need to be more optimistic about how kind their communities actually are.
A 2026 review published by Psychology Town confirmed that acts of compassion release serotonin and dopamine in the brain, counteract stress hormones, and have a measurable positive impact on mental health, cardiovascular health, and overall wellbeing. These 12 real moments are proof that happiness and self-care are always closer than you think. Sometimes they are just one phone call away.
- About 10 years since my mother passed away. It was Mother’s Day and everyone was posting photos of their mothers on social media. My mother had passed before phone cameras were really a thing and I didn’t have any photos on my phone. I posted that I was sad about it.
A week or so later a man named Neil, who delivered products to my office every week, came to my desk and said he wanted me to have something. My aunt had shared an old photo of my mother online, and he had turned it into a beautiful refrigerator magnet. I started crying right there. It was so completely unexpected and so thoughtful.
Ten years after that I am crying again writing this. Neil has since passed away. But the magnet is still on my refrigerator and I think of him every single time I look at it.
- My husband threw our son out for taking $200 from his wallet. He was 17, had no job, and ended up sleeping on a friend’s couch for 8 months. We knew the friend’s family vaguely. We told ourselves he was fine.
Last week my husband was looking for his car keys and pulled out an old winter coat he hadn’t worn since the previous year. The $200 was in the inside pocket. Folded exactly the way he keeps his cash. He had put it there himself before a trip and completely forgotten about it.
He sat at the kitchen table for a long time. Then he picked up his phone and called our son’s number. A woman answered. She introduced herself as a nurse.
She said our son had been in an accident 3 days earlier and had been in a coma since. She said his phone had been sitting on the bedside table and the same contact had been lighting up the screen repeatedly so she had finally answered.
My husband asked what the contact was saved as. She said, “Home.” My husband drove 40 minutes to that hospital and has not left since.
Our son woke up on day 5. The first thing he saw was his father asleep in the chair beside his bed. My husband never mentioned the $200. I think my son deserves to know it, but my husband refuses to “lose.”
I don’t know what to do. What would you do in this situation?
Tell your son that you're both idiots. Your husband broke parenting rules by kicking a child onto the street and you betrayed the very concept of motherhood when you stood passively by and allowed your husband to do that. If i were your son I'd tell you both to stay out of my life because he can be alone on the street which is better than being alone because his 'parents' are abusive and weak.
- After both my parents passed, I was placed in the care of an uncle who had no idea how to raise a child and even less interest in trying. I was 10 years old, sad and a complete mess.
A few mothers in the neighborhood got together one day and helped me wash and brush out my hair, which took hours, found me some clean clothes that fit, and sat with me to explain things a growing girl needs to know that I was never going to learn from my uncle.
I don’t know if they coordinated it or if it just happened. I just know that their kindness that day probably saved my life.
- I had just separated from my husband and went on a solo week-long hiking trip to clear my head. One day I was about 13 miles into a hike, hadn’t seen another person in over 5 hours, and was mentally and physically completely done.
I came around a bend and saw four older women hiking downhill toward me. They threw their arms up in the air when they saw me, called me a hero, gave me the biggest smiles, and went on their way. They had no idea what I was going through or how close I was to turning back.
Something so small. It perked me right up to finish the trail.
- I was a first-time mother and got home to find my roommate had accidentally spilled my baby’s formula and thrown the whole thing away without telling me. I had to go back out to the store with a screaming hungry infant during the busy evening rush. The line was long and I was mortified and my baby was wailing.
The woman in front of me turned around and asked if everything was okay. I stammered out what had happened. She turned back to face the front and the next thing I knew the entire line in front of me just parted and I was being guided to the front. The woman smiled at me and said, “Go get that baby fed.”
I still think about that line parting. All those strangers just quietly making way without being asked.
- I was in beauty school when I got a call during class that my uncle, who had been in hospital, was not doing well. I fell apart immediately.
The director of the school, not a teacher, the director, sat me down in his office. Somehow we ended up crying together. He said I was such a strong person and that he was so sorry. I think he may have been letting out some grief of his own too.
There was something about sharing that grief together, two people who barely knew each other, that was so deeply humanizing. I have never forgotten it. We really are all in this together and sometimes it takes a moment like that to actually feel it.
- I work at a hardware store and it has been a terrible weekend. My mother was very unwell and I had barely slept.
A regular customer came in buying chocolates for Valentine’s Day and asked what my favorites were. I told him. He went to pay and I went back to help other customers.
A few minutes later he came back and handed me a box of my favorites. He said, “Everybody needs a little joy sometimes.” He had no idea what kind of weekend I was having. I had to go take a break to cry.
It was such a small thing and it was exactly what I needed at exactly the right moment.
- I was having a lousy day, sad about something I won’t get into, and I went to my favorite coffee shop for their olive oil cake loaf, which I had been meaning to try for a long time. They were sold out. I stepped outside with my coffee feeling genuinely deflated.
A woman walked past, eating one of the loaves. She was elegantly dressed, silver hair, the kind of person who looks like she has lived a full and interesting life. We started talking.
She had bought the last two, one for a friend who had stood her up. She reached into her bag and handed me the second one. She told me to cheer up and enjoy the city and that everything would be okay.
I don’t think I will ever forget her as long as I live. She had no idea what was going on with me. She just saw someone who looked like they needed a piece of cake and she gave them one.
- My husband and I were new to RV life and trying to move our trailer to a new lot when we got completely stuck in soft ground after heavy rain. The hitch was basically on the ground. We were nearly in tears from frustration and stress.
We sat on a bench together not knowing what to do when an older man appeared, looked at the situation, and said to himself, “Well, we’ll have to get the tractor.” His friend arrived in a truck. They worked with us for an hour, got the truck out, fixed the hole we had dug with the tires, and got us on our way.
We offered them money. They refused, complimented our cats, and said, “People need to be kind to each other.” Then they went on their way. They were completely right.
- When I was about 9 years old I was walking with my mom and brothers when a car pulled up alongside us on our street. Being a kid I decided to race it. Naturally I lost.
But the older woman driving stopped her car, got out, and handed me a giant bag of candy. She told me my running was impressive and that if I kept practicing I could do even better. I have thought about that woman many times since, usually when something feels impossible or pointless.
She stopped her car to tell a random kid that he had potential. It cost her a bag of candy and about 2 minutes of her day. It has stayed with me for decades.
- I was walking home with my dog in heavy rain, juggling his leash, an umbrella, and a paper bag of groceries, when the bag split and everything landed in the dirt.
A woman watching from across the street came straight over. She took her own groceries out of her bag, handed me the empty bag, and said her house was just a few meters away and she could manage without it just fine, and that she was sure my dog and I were happy to get home as fast as possible.
I could have cried. She did not make it into a moment. She just handed over her bag and went home in the rain carrying loose groceries. I think about her every single time it rains.
- It was my birthday, my junior year of college, and I was stretched so thin between a new apartment, a new production for my theater degree, and a new semester that I hadn’t had a single hour to unpack my boxes.
I ran home briefly between work and rehearsal to grab something and noticed that everything in my room was unpacked. Everything was put away in a way that actually made sense.
My two managers from my summer job had somehow figured out where I lived, let themselves in, and spent their Saturday unpacking my entire apartment as a birthday surprise. There was a note.
I stood in the middle of my room and could not believe it. I still love them for it. I always will.