10 Online Shopping Moments That Remind Us Happiness Multiplies When Love and Compassion Decide to Share

I ordered 2 cheap frames. Instead, 3 huge air conditioners arrived. I reported it and asked for pickup. Months passed with no news.

Then I got an email from a law firm. My stomach dropped. They said it wasn’t a mistake, it was sent on purpose because I was their 1 millionth online order. My $12 frame purchase hit the number. The 3 air conditioners were the grand prize.

But the prize team and customer service are two different departments. When I called to report the “mistake” the agent had no idea about the giveaway. She just saw 3 air conditioners sent to the frame order and said to return them. Months later the prize team’s law firm finally tracked me down.

The letter said, “You are not in trouble. You won. We have sent you the prize. You tried to give it back. Customer service almost made you return your own winnings. You are officially the only winner in company history who reported their own prize as a shipping error.”