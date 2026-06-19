16 People Whose Interior Design Choices Left Everyone Speechless
Not all memorable home upgrades come from the latest market trend or a designer’s blueprint. Sometimes they emerge from unexpected discoveries in a family home, a bold choice that surprises an architect, or an affordable kitchen update that transforms an ordinary space into something extraordinary. These interior design stories show that the most successful homes are often shaped by individuality rather than rules. In the end, a little kindness toward your own preferences can create a space that feels truly special — and impossible to forget.
1. “I have questions.”
2. “My parents have a bathroom with carpet that goes up the bathtub walls! Bonus points for the terrible wallpaper.”
3. Some things in life have no off switch.
- I checked into a hotel, sat on the bed, and it moved. Not collapsed — moved. Rotated slowly clockwise, completing one full rotation in approximately 90 seconds, continuously, with no switch or dial visible anywhere.
I called reception. The man who answered fake-coughed and said, “Oh, you’re in Room 14,” with the exact tone of someone who has said this many times and has made peace with it.
He sent up a leaflet. The leaflet was titled “How to Stop the Bed.” It was four pages long.
4. “This ‘sink’ in my Swedish hotel room.”
5. “I’ve tripped in the kitchen but never on my way to the kitchen...”
6. The plumbing industry has seen a lot.
- I am a plumber. Twenty-two years on the job.
In March, I was called for a routine bathroom fitting and arrived to find two toilets installed side by side, facing the same direction, with a single shared armrest between them. The owner explained that he and his wife had decided they were tired of one of them always having to wait.
I completed the fitting as specified. Both toilets are fully functional.
7. “Found in a hotel in Erfurt... I don’t even know what to think of this.”
8. “May I present to you: the weird stairs at my house. I never actually realized how weird these are since I lived with them all my life.”
9. Don’t. Just don’t.
- I stayed in a rental flat and on the second morning noticed a button on the wall beside the bed with a handwritten label that said, “don’t.” Just that. Not “don’t press.” Just “don’t.”
I called the owner. She said the previous tenant had installed it and she had never found out what it did because she had not pressed it. She said the flat had been rented twenty-three times since the button appeared. Not one tenant had pressed it.
I did not press it. I am thinking about it constantly.
10. “My friend just had a baby and she has this sign above her crib.”
It is a biblical reference. Maybe Leah (Jacob's wife...also married her sistet).
Of course the placement is weird.
11. “My grandparent’s carpeted bathroom.”
12. Some things are too useful to remove.
- My wife booked us a wooden cottage for our 17th anniversary, which she described as “quirky”. On the first morning, I opened what I assumed was a kitchen cupboard, flinched, and bumped my hip against the table.
Inside the cupboard was a full-size, anatomically detailed mannequin dressed as a butler, holding a silver tray. On the tray was a selection of tea bags.
The owner, when my wife called, said the previous tenant had made him, and he had seemed too useful to remove. He has been there for four years. He is in every photograph guests post. He has six hundred and forty-two five-star reviews.
None of them mention the tea.
13. “The backsplash my grandma picked for her new house she’s building.”
14. Some cottages offer sea views and a hot tub. This one offered a portrait with opinions and visiting hours.
- After my husband passed, I rented a cottage with a portrait of a man whose eyes followed me up the stairs. I turned it to face the wall. The next morning, it was facing forward again. I turned it. Same result.
I called the owner. She sighed and said the portrait was of her grandfather and that her grandfather had opinions.
I asked who was turning it. She said she came by every few days. She asked me to stop turning her grandfather around as it upset them both.
I have not turned it since. We have reached an understanding.
15. “These stairs at my cabin vacation”
16. Some rules exist to be broken.
- I rented a flat and found a laminated card on the kitchen counter that said, “DO NOT PRESS THE RED BUTTON.” Next to the kettle was a large red button with no label.
I lasted two days. I pressed it. Nothing happened. A minute later, I got a text from an unknown number that said, “One point.” That was all it said.
The next morning, a second message arrived: “Current leader: Flat 3B, 17 points.”
After asking around, I discovered every tenant in the building had received the same warning card, and pressing the button was part of a long-running competition nobody could explain anymore.
A dream home does not have to follow every market trend, earn an architect’s approval, or be filled with the latest affordable home upgrades. Sometimes all it takes is someone who looks at a space and decides to shape it according to their own vision. These stories show that great interior design is often about confidence, creativity, and a little kindness toward your own taste. The result can be a family home filled with personality, memorable rooms, and a style that reflects the people who live there.
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