11 Travel Stories That Prove the Best Souvenirs Are the Lessons We Carry Home

I had my first solo flight a few years ago, and something happened that completely changed how quickly I judge people. Not long after boarding, a woman sitting near me suddenly placed her baby in my arms and rushed off before I could even say anything. I was annoyed immediately. Who hands their baby to a complete stranger on a plane and just disappears?

Thirty minutes passed. She still hadn’t come back, and I was getting increasingly frustrated, wondering what kind of parent would do something like that. Eventually, a flight attendant came over, looked at me, and quietly said, “She’s not coming back right now, sir. She’s not in any condition to care for her baby at the moment. Could you keep holding him a little longer?”

It turned out the woman had received a devastating phone call just before takeoff and suffered a severe panic attack shortly afterward. The crew was helping her while she tried to get herself together. I ended up holding that baby for quite a while, and honestly, the whole experience stuck with me.

It was a reminder that sometimes we build an entire story about someone in our heads without knowing even a fraction of what they’re dealing with.