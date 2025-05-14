Matthew McConaughey’s Rarely-Seen Son Stuns on the Red Carpet—Fans Say He’s His Father’s Twin
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are no strangers to the spotlight. But this time, it was their three children, especially their 16-year-old son, who stole the show during a rare public appearance.
The Oscar-winning actor, known for movies like Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar, appeared at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, for the premiere of his latest film, The Rivals of Amziah King. He was joined by Camila and Levi on the red carpet. Matthew looked dapper in a classic black suit, crisp white shirt, and a black tie.
Camila brought elegance in a black Stella McCartney suit, detailed with pearls and matching trousers. Her makeup was soft and understated, with her hair left loose.
Levi showcased his personal style in a navy and burgundy printed shirt, a sleek black satin bomber jacket, and camel-colored pants—an outfit that definitely caught attention.
Just days later, the McConaughey family made another stylish appearance at the 13th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in Austin, Texas. Matthew (55) and Camila (42) were joined by all three of their children — Levi, 16, Livingston, 12, and Vida, 15 — making it a rare full-family red carpet moment.
Held at ACL Live on Thursday, April 14, the event marked the first time since April 2024 that the whole family attended the same fundraising gala.
Camila turned heads in a black and white high-low dress with a bold floral print, while Vida, who looks just like her mom, wore a sleeveless white dress that coordinated perfectly with Matthew’s classic black suit. Both mother and daughter kept their hair down — Vida wore her curls naturally while Camila went for a smoother, sleeker style. Levi and Livingston kept it sharp in black suits, though the youngest opted for a casual twist by wearing a T-shirt under his blazer instead of a dress shirt.
Here are the 20 best Met Gala 2025 celebrity looks, ranked from chic to the most shocking. Who was the best-dressed celebrity of the night, according to you? Let us know in the comments.