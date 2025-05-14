Matthew McConaughey’s Rarely-Seen Son Stuns on the Red Carpet—Fans Say He’s His Father’s Twin

Held at ACL Live on Thursday, April 14, the event marked the first time since April 2024 that the whole family attended the same fundraising gala.

Camila turned heads in a black and white high-low dress with a bold floral print, while Vida, who looks just like her mom, wore a sleeveless white dress that coordinated perfectly with Matthew’s classic black suit. Both mother and daughter kept their hair down — Vida wore her curls naturally while Camila went for a smoother, sleeker style. Levi and Livingston kept it sharp in black suits, though the youngest opted for a casual twist by wearing a T-shirt under his blazer instead of a dress shirt.