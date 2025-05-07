Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable at Met Gala 2025 With Drastic New Haircut
Pamela Anderson turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala with a stunning new look that had fans buzzing. The 57-year-old actress and activist walked the red carpet in a dazzling silver gown, but her changed appearance became the center of attention.
The 2025 Met Gala followed a “Tailored for You” dress code, with a special focus on menswear and suiting. Pamela wore a sparkling gown by designer Tory Burch, paired perfectly with shining Pandora jewelry. Her graceful presence and refreshed style quickly made her one of the most talked-about celebrities of the night.
Pamela Anderson’s Met Gala appearance also marked the red carpet debut of her drastic new haircut—a stylish blunt bob that adds a modern touch to her iconic look. The new hairdo surely had people doing a double-take.
This haircut, paired with her glowing skin and minimal makeup, captured her recent move toward a more natural and confident style. In recent years, Pamela has embraced a more makeup-free lifestyle, choosing to let her natural features take the spotlight.
Her decision to attend the event with her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, also warmed hearts. Brandon looked polished in a black tuxedo, complete with a silver brooch that matched Pamela’s shimmering dress.
