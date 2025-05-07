Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable at Met Gala 2025 With Drastic New Haircut

19 hours ago

Pamela Anderson turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala with a stunning new look that had fans buzzing. The 57-year-old actress and activist walked the red carpet in a dazzling silver gown, but her changed appearance became the center of attention.

Tom Belcher/Capital Pictures/EAST NEWS

The 2025 Met Gala followed a “Tailored for You” dress code, with a special focus on menswear and suiting. Pamela wore a sparkling gown by designer Tory Burch, paired perfectly with shining Pandora jewelry. Her graceful presence and refreshed style quickly made her one of the most talked-about celebrities of the night.

Pamela Anderson’s Met Gala appearance also marked the red carpet debut of her drastic new haircut—a stylish blunt bob that adds a modern touch to her iconic look. The new hairdo surely had people doing a double-take.

This haircut, paired with her glowing skin and minimal makeup, captured her recent move toward a more natural and confident style. In recent years, Pamela has embraced a more makeup-free lifestyle, choosing to let her natural features take the spotlight.

Her decision to attend the event with her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, also warmed hearts. Brandon looked polished in a black tuxedo, complete with a silver brooch that matched Pamela’s shimmering dress.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Naturally, Pamela’s bold new haircut sparked reactions on the internet, but fans praised her carefree fresh look, saying the same thing. “Beauty really comes from within! Her confidence is simply exciting, natural, and attractive,” expressed one. “Absolutely a fresh breath of air,” agreed another.

Preview photo credit Tom Belcher/Capital Pictures/EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

