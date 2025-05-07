Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable at Met Gala 2025 With Drastic New Haircut

The 2025 Met Gala followed a “Tailored for You” dress code, with a special focus on menswear and suiting. Pamela wore a sparkling gown by designer Tory Burch, paired perfectly with shining Pandora jewelry. Her graceful presence and refreshed style quickly made her one of the most talked-about celebrities of the night.

Pamela Anderson’s Met Gala appearance also marked the red carpet debut of her drastic new haircut—a stylish blunt bob that adds a modern touch to her iconic look. The new hairdo surely had people doing a double-take.