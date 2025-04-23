Demi Moore, 62, Crowned "World’s Most Beautiful"—People Are Divided
Demi Moore has just been named the "World’s Most Beautiful" by People Magazine, and her win is stirring up mixed reactions online. Some fans are thrilled by the choice, while others are questioning the decision.
On the cover of the magazine’s special issue, Moore stuns in a teal Schiaparelli dress with gold details. Her long, dark hair flows freely, and the bold headline reads, “Of course it’s Demi!” The photo quickly went viral, drawing admiration from many — but also sparking debates about beauty standards and age in the entertainment industry.
In her interview with People, Moore got real about the challenges of aging in the spotlight. She admitted that being famous has brought both tough moments and valuable lessons. “Fame has put [her] through the wringer,” but it also “forced” her to face “issues of self-judgment and lack of appreciation.”
Despite the pressure to stay youthful in Hollywood, Moore says she’s learning to embrace who she is today. “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she shared.
“It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”
When asked what beauty means to her now, Moore gave a thoughtful answer. “In a way, beauty just is,” she said. “You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”
She also reflected on life experiences, like childbirth, to explain her perspective on growth and pain. “Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” she says. “And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult.”
As the internet reacts to Demi’s new title, people are clearly split. “She is beautiful, but this is good genes with a lot of expensive work. She is not an average 62-year-old, and it gives real women unrealistic expectations,” one expressed concern over the choice. “Like ok... but that’s kinda sad that the ‘most beautiful woman’ is just someone with the means to have a very good doctor 😭 Shouldn’t be someone naturally beautiful?” added another.
But many have Demi's back and are celebrating her win. “Congratulations Demi! Hello people! Don’t hate, congratulate!!!!!! Women need to stop putting other women down!!!!! Lift each other up! Period!” commented a fan. “Certainly the most beautiful woman to ever walk on this planet,” added another.
69-year-old Kris Jenner recently flaunted a new hairdo and youthful look, which had fans doing a double-take. Check out the photos here.