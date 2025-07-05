10+ Stories That Prove Parenting Teens Can Be Tougher Than Raising Babies

Sleepless nights and dirty diapers might seem like the toughest part of parenting, but that’s just the warm-up act. The real challenge begins when your baby becomes a teenager. Suddenly, you’re dealing with slammed doors, eye rolls, and a kid who has opinions, secrets, and no interest in your advice. If you think toddler tantrums are bad, wait until you’re negotiating curfews and decoding one-word texts.