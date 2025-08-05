I Refuse to Sacrifice My Own Needs for My Sick Stepchild

When I came back that evening, I knew something was off. The house was too quiet. I headed straight to her room, and that’s when I saw it. My husband was sitting on the edge of her bed. His ex-wife was sitting next to him, they were holding hands, looking at their daughter.

And yet, when I walked in, the two of them looked up at me like I had just committed a crime. My husband blew up at me. Said I abandoned his daughter. Called me heartless. Said if I “loved her like my own,” I would have never left.

But that’s the thing. I don’t love her like my own, I’ve never pretended to. I’ve been respectful and supportive, but I am not her mom. When I reminded him that her mother didn’t answer either, he brushed it off. Said she came over the second she saw my texts.

He took her side over me. So now I’m stuck wondering. Am I really such a monster for not skipping work? Is it wrong to put my own needs first? I feel like I did enough, did my part.