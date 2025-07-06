I Refuse to Cancel My Vacation for My Sick Stepdaughter—And I Don’t Regret It

Yes, showing concern for your loved ones isn’t a bad thing, but maybe set your priorities straight? I should be my husband’s first priority, not his teen daughter or his ex-wife. I simply cut his call without saying anything. Took my bags and left for the airport. Now I’m at my dream destination, enjoying a solo vacation. My husband sent me several texts since, along the lines of “Where are you???”, “Did you really leave without me?”, “How could you be this cold?” But I don’t intend to reply to him. Cherry on the pie? His ex-wife also texted me, “You shouldn’t punish David (my husband) for caring for his little girl. He really loves her. You could’ve been more understanding”.

I don’t see how I “could’ve been more understanding”. I didn’t stop my husband; I simply took my vacation as I had planned. And if that’s such a bad thing to do, I guess I’ll think about it while kicking back, rocking my tanned body in the sun, sipping ice-cold cocktails. NOT.