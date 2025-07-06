I Refuse to Cancel My Vacation for My Sick Stepdaughter—And I Don’t Regret It
When you become part of a blended family, you try your best to keep everyone happy. But sometimes, you have to draw the line, even when it makes you look like the bad guy.
That’s what happened to me recently. And yes, I’m still being judged for it. But honestly? I’ll make the same choice again.
Hi Bright Side readers! I’m sure you’re thinking I’m the villain here, but let me share my explanation, and then you can be the judge. My husband and I had been planning our vacation for over half a year. It wasn’t some last-minute getaway; it was a long-awaited break from our daily routines. We both work full-time, and this was supposed to be our time to recharge, reconnect, and just breathe.
We booked a luxury seaside cabin for our trip, paid for everything in advance, and had even arranged for time off work. For once, everything was falling into place, and I was super excited.
Then Came the Call: “She’s Sick”
Everything was packed, and we were ready. I was already dreaming of the beach breeze on my face. But, oh well. On the day of our flight, my husband’s ex-wife called in a panic. I heard her say, “Hurry over, your daughter is sick! She needs you”. My husband turned pale. Instantly going into “dad mode”.
He told me he was leaving to check up on her. Puzzled, I pointed towards our packed luggage and asked him, “What about our vacation??”. He just sighed and told me to cancel. I was angry, but I tried to remain calm. I told him he could check up on her and come back. There were still a few hours for our flight and if he hurried, we could easily still make it.
My husband called me after an hour, and it took my frustration to the next level.
About an hour or so later, my husband called. Since it took him so long to call me (the ex lives like 20 minutes away), I assumed my stepdaughter had been seriously ill. My blood boiled when I found out it was just a fever and sore throat. She’s not a little kid, she’s a 12-year-old. Why couldn’t her mom handle it on her own? Why bother my husband, knowing we are leaving for our trip today?
I asked my husband to come back right away, but HE REFUSED. He told me that he’s going to stay there for a few hours, and we should postpone our stay and flight. Why? Because his grown daughter, not a BABY, misses him and wants him to stay over till she recovers. And his ex-wife (a diabetic) is also not feeling too well, so he chose to care for them instead of choosing to go on an already paid vacation with me.
Well, I chose myself.
Yes, showing concern for your loved ones isn’t a bad thing, but maybe set your priorities straight? I should be my husband’s first priority, not his teen daughter or his ex-wife. I simply cut his call without saying anything. Took my bags and left for the airport. Now I’m at my dream destination, enjoying a solo vacation. My husband sent me several texts since, along the lines of “Where are you???”, “Did you really leave without me?”, “How could you be this cold?” But I don’t intend to reply to him. Cherry on the pie? His ex-wife also texted me, “You shouldn’t punish David (my husband) for caring for his little girl. He really loves her. You could’ve been more understanding”.
I don’t see how I “could’ve been more understanding”. I didn’t stop my husband; I simply took my vacation as I had planned. And if that’s such a bad thing to do, I guess I’ll think about it while kicking back, rocking my tanned body in the sun, sipping ice-cold cocktails. NOT.
