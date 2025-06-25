I Told My Husband to Stop Sending Money to His Mom—Now She’s Acting Like the Victim

A few hours later, my MIL called me in tears, accusing me of ruining her life by “having a big mouth.” My FIL has since written us a check to repay the money and is now temporarily separated from Sarah until he can trust her again. Apparently, she wasn’t just asking US for money but also her friends and other relatives. Why? She secretly bought an apartment and has been paying the installments. She claims she bought the house for us and wanted to surprise us, but honestly? I’m having a hard time believing her.

Since then, some of Daniel’s relatives have been calling and saying I’m the bad guy in all this, for doubting my MIL and creating problems between her and my father-in-law. Is this really my fault?