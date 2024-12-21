My Husband Made My Life Hell, So My MIL Taught Him a Lesson He’ll Always Remember

Not every woman can claim to have a loving and understanding mother-in-law who becomes like a second mom to her. However, Amelie was fortunate enough to have a mother-in-law who exceeded all expectations. While Amelie’s husband proved to be an unfaithful and dishonorable man, her MIL didn’t side with him. Instead, this wise and determined woman taught her son and his mistress a harsh yet well-deserved lesson—one they would remember for the rest of their lives.

Amelie turned to Reddit with her emotional and controversial story.

A woman named Amelie, 26, has turned to the Reddit community to share her mind-boggling story and to receive people’s opinions and advice on everything that has happened to her. The woman wrote, “My name is Amelie (26) and I have a 5-year-old son. My ex-husband (29) cheated on me with his co-worker, Bethany (28). I was 2 months pregnant with our second child when I found out Bethany was going to have his child. I miscarried. My ex left the house to be with her. It’s been 2 years since it was born.

Now, my MIL suddenly updated her will and, to my ex-husband’s shock, he will never be appreciated by his mother for what he has done to me.”

Amelie has found out what a true evil is, because of her husband.

The woman shared, “My mother-in-law has been supportive of me and has had nothing to do with my ex or his mistress and their child. Up until a few months ago.” Amelie wrote about her MIL, and everyone could feel the love and gratitude she feels for this woman. She wrote, “I adore my in-laws, and we’re extremely close. My MIL and parents are the best of friends. She loves me and her grandson more than anything. This infuriates my ex-husband’s affair partner.

My in-laws cut contact with them straight away. Bethany was jealous that her child would never know the love of grandparents. At least her son has a father. This brings us to the problem.” Amelie revealed, “Unfortunately, my MIL has been very ill for a while, and so she’s updated her will. My ex-husband was an only child, so he would get everything. But now, my son will inherit her house, villa and money.

I will receive a large portion of her money and all of her belongings. Until my son turns 18, it will be in my trust. If I pass before that, my parents will take care of it. They do not know this.”

Amelie’s ex and his affair partner wanted nothing but money.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, “The thing is, once they caught wind of her being ill, my ex-husband begged for forgiveness. The mistress started being nice towards her (she’s started fights and called her horrible names before) and forced her to be around his baby. My mother-in-law is bed bound, but she says she wants to leave with a bang, so she’ll endure this. I haven’t encouraged her to do anything, and this is her choice alone.

They want her money, and her son thinks he is still included in the will. He also thinks his child will now be acknowledged by his grandmother and will also receive money. Now, my MIL hasn’t actually said she’s forgiven them. She despises her son and his mistress for tearing apart our family. She wants to reward those who deserve it, and get revenge in one go.” MIL’s will brought up to the surface the worst qualities of her son and his lover. Amelie explained, “The mistress keeps on hinting on how her child will grow up and attend a great college etc. (money involved things) whenever she’s around my MIL. Actually, MIL’s niece (my cousin by marriage) has overheard her on the phone discussing what wallpaper she wants in the dining room when she ’moves in’ and how my MIL has no taste whatsoever. She also mentioned how she’ll finally be able to take down pictures of my son when my ex owns the house.”

Amelie’s ex-husband and his mistress are now punished for all evil things they’ve done to Amelie.

Now, the woman feels like everyone got what they deserved. She wrote, “Too bad for her, everything will belong to my son. No changes will be made until my son becomes 18. It’s his grandmother’s home, and he should be allowed to cherish it in the way she’s decorated it. I’m not really allowed to tell anyone, and though this revenge will be satisfying, I’ll have to lose my mother-in-law.

It’s kind of a win-lose situation, and I dread the day when she’ll take her last breath. She means a lot to me, I love her. She wants this for her grandson, and has said that she cannot rest until she knows her son and his mistress have been punished.

She wants this because her childhood was also ruined because of her father and his affair partner. She wants my son to know he was loved and will always be loved. I hope my son will always value the great women in his life. I wish he had more time with his grandmother.” The woman made an edit to her post and explained that her ex-husband’s mistress is a really rude person. She shared, “The mistress would send me photos of her ultrasounds after I miscarried. Either to me or to my family. In the first envelope, she sent a letter full of the nastiest things about me, my son and my miscarried baby. She’d even tagged me on social media on an account I didn’t know about. It was an invitation to her Baby Shower.

She has done plenty of disgusting and hurtful things to me regarding my miscarried baby. The people who are coming at me in the comments would not be as civil as me if anything like that happened to them. Ignoring her child is honestly the best option. I do not want my son to grow up with her son.”

Redditors flooded the comments with their emotional opinions and thoughts.

One user wrote in the comments, “I don’t know the laws in your country, but if he receives nothing, he may be able to contest the will and if he wins, it will be all handed to him. You may want to look up the laws on contesting a will.” To which the OP epically responded, “He’s getting $100 and a cuckoo clock that frightened him during his childhood. MIL has also added a terrorem clause which means that no one will be able to contest the will or if they attempt, the things that were intended for them will be taken away. She has also made it very clear that her son is not going to get anything apart from what she’s stated.” Another user wrote, “Leave them $3. One for him, one for her & one for the kid.” One more person commented, “OP, I am sorry your Dear MIL is so sick. I think it is wonderful that you and she continued to have a wonderful relationship. You are very lucky to have a MIL like that. Not everybody has the same experience. Take care.” And one more netizen added, “While your MIL is still alive, can you record messages from her to your son? Life lessons and family history that she wants him to know? You can record via video or by writing it down for her. It’s a great way for her to leave some of her knowledge behind for him and for him to get to know her better after she’s gone, and he is more able to comprehend?”