15+ People Whose Doctor’s Visit Ended With an Unexpected Story

A hospital is a real theater of the absurd. Long queues, strange appointments and mixed up offices — everyone has their own story about going to a doctor. The heroes of this article didn’t expect their visit to the doctor to turn into a comedy sketch, but that’s exactly what happened.
I went to my GP to get a referral to a surgeon. They appointed me only in the next month. I was about to leave, when the doctor shouted, “Wait, I’ll write you a prescription!” She gives me a piece of paper, and there’s the name of some cough medicine. I said, “I don’t have a cold.” And then I look at the piece of paper, and understand everything. There was an ad of the same medicine from the sponsor. I’m leaving, and the doctor is shouting to my back, “You’ll need it! You’ll catch a cold before you know it.”
After the drops, my ear began to itch badly. I made an urgent appointment with an ENT. I walk into the doctor’s office, and there is a huge-bearded man, and he says, “Good day! Come in, my dear, sit on the chair. What’s troubling you: nose, ears, throat?” I was stunned from a reception like this! The doctor focused his eyes on me and said, “Oh, sorry! We’re having a children’s day today. I didn’t have time to switch. If I speak any other way, kids get freaked out!” I said I really enjoyed it, and we could continue.
I felt really sick and decided to make a blood test. I went to a GP for a referral, and she suddenly asks, “Do you know how much this test costs to the healthcare system?” I was shocked. I said, “Well, I work, I pay taxes, I make regular deductions from my salary, including to the healthcare system. This is the first time I’m asking for something. I feel really sick.” But, apparently, the cost of my test was more important than my condition.