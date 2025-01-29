15 Awkward Doctor Moments That Feel Scripted for Sitcom Scenes

Not all doctor visits go as planned. These stories take awkwardness to a whole new level. They're full of cringe, laughter, and those "Did that really just happen?" vibes. Dive in and prepare for secondhand embarrassment—and a good laugh!

Want to add a bit more cringe to your basket? A man’s heartfelt moment took a hilariously awkward twist when his nerves got the best of him—accidentally asking his girlfriend’s dad to marry him instead. The cringe-worthy slip left everyone in stitches and has since become an internet sensation you don’t want to miss!