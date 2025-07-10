My MIL’s Hobby Took Priority Over Babysitting, Putting My Son at Risk

My MIL, a widow and retired, recently moved in with us. One day, I asked her to babysit our 9-year-old son. She was busy, but then agreed.

Hours later, I was shocked when my son called, panicked, “Mom, this weird man next to me is trying to talk to me. I don’t feel comfortable. Can you come get me?”

We rushed home but didn’t find them. It turned out she took him to her singing class and left him on the bench outside. The stranger tried to talk to him and offered to go and buy some sweets. My son went to the office and asked the security man to call me.

When we confronted my MIL, she calmly explained that she had gone over what to do in case of an emergency with our son, and as we saw, he handled it just fine. She then added that her hobby was her priority now—it was her life, her choice. But every time I replay the situation in my mind, my blood runs cold when I think about what could have happened if my son had gone along with it.

I don’t know how to handle this situation, but I don’t want my MIL near my son ever again.

Brenda