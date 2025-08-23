I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
I Refused to Wake Up a Tourist — I’m a Tour Guide, Not a Babysitter
We all love to travel because we get to experience different cultures and interact with different people. It’s supposed to be a fun trip with little to no stress. However, on a recent trip to Sicily, this tour guide’s experience with a traveler went from strained to explosive.
She shared what happened.
I’m (21f) a Bulgarian tour guide who accompanies groups to Sicily. On a recent trip, one woman who was travelling alone (mid-30s) was consistently oversleeping.
The first day after we arrived, we had a day trip to Etna and Taormina, for which we departed at 8 am, as we do all other day tours. I make sure that all tourists are informed of the departure times on the bus the day before, and they also have my number to call in case they forget, so I can remind them. They also all have printed out pamphlets with the schedule made by the travel agency that I hand out, which has the time for departure on it.
All of the group was on time, except one woman. She was late by 10 minutes, which, okay, maybe she got caught up in something and was late. I excused it, then mentioned to the whole bus on the mic that I do not tolerate lateness beyond 15 minutes at most in case of emergency, like a forgotten possession, and that I must always be called and informed in case someone is running late. The trip went by okay otherwise.
The next day, this same tourist was late again, by twenty-five minutes. Almost an entire half hour. I called her twice, to no answer, and we were just about to leave without her when she came out running and got on the bus (she got lucky, as the receptionist of the hotel asked me about a missing piece of info on the rooming list and earned her some time).
I reminded everyone again that I will not be waiting anymore for late tourists in the morning, and waking up on time is their responsibility.
When we came back that evening, she asked me if I could ’make sure to wake her up on time’. I reminded her a third time that I’m not responsible for waking people up. Everyone gets a printed itinerary with departure times, and I announce everything the day before. She kept saying, “No, no, just knock on my door if I’m not out by 8:15,” and I kept repeating, “I really can’t do that for everyone, please set an alarm.”
Well, on the day we were visiting Syracuse, she didn’t show up. I waited 15 minutes after the supposed departure time, called her twice to no response, then left with the bus and the rest of the group. She called me in a panic about an hour later, asking where we were. I explained the situation calmly. She got angry and said that I had one job and that I had cheated her out of the money she paid to go on that day trip.
She missed the whole day trip and was furious the next day. Later, she told the rest of the group that I abandoned her and also called my agency, leaving a bad review about me.
Am I wrong for not personally waking up a grown woman despite warning her multiple times I wouldn’t?
The people on the internet sided with her as they expressed their take.
- This woman could have also requested a wake-up call from her hotel. © Snackinpenguin / Reddit
- I’m an avid traveler. I’d be ANGRY to sit on the bus every morning waiting for someone who is chronically late. Time is money, and she’d be wasting mine. If she’s worried about hers, she needs to set an alarm. If she complained to other guests, I guarantee you they weren’t feeling bad for her. © glendacc37 / Reddit
- If you were a cruise ship operator, her lack of being able to be on time would cause her to be left behind at a port. Watch YouTube videos of cruise passengers “who are special” and think they can hold up the entire group. They get left. As long as you can document her late antics with your tour agency, you should be fine. Also, have them add language in their contracts about being late, and it’s not the tour operator and guide’s responsibility to wake people up and ensure they are on time. © _philia_ / Reddit
- How was she not embarrassed after Day 1? Repeated behavior like that truly shows you do not care about anyone but yourself. Also, she took AN HOUR to call you. So not only was she late. She was getting later each day! That’s outrageous behavior. © BeneathAnOrangeSky / Reddit
- “She got angry and said that I had one job.” At that point, I would’ve outright told her that I know my job, and I’ve been doing it well. You aren’t there to babysit one person, especially an adult who is on holiday. If she can’t be enough if an adult to be responsible enough for a schedule, then she shouldn’t be doing adult things on her own. © cheeseburgerwaffles / Reddit
- A grown woman who is capable of booking a trip should be capable of setting an alarm so she doesn’t sleep in and miss said trip. Sounds like an entitled person to me, especially for calling to complain about you. © awkwardsilence1977 / Reddit
In the end, everything worked out for her; she had no problems with her agency and was assured by her manager. Travels can be stressful with such experience. It’s a traveler’s responsibility to take care of themselves and not to burden anyone else. When traveling, it’s best to be mindful of the schedule and the people with you for a better experience.
