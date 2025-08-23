I Refused to Wake Up a Tourist — I’m a Tour Guide, Not a Babysitter

All of the group was on time, except one woman. She was late by 10 minutes, which, okay, maybe she got caught up in something and was late. I excused it, then mentioned to the whole bus on the mic that I do not tolerate lateness beyond 15 minutes at most in case of emergency, like a forgotten possession, and that I must always be called and informed in case someone is running late. The trip went by okay otherwise.

The next day, this same tourist was late again, by twenty-five minutes. Almost an entire half hour. I called her twice, to no answer, and we were just about to leave without her when she came out running and got on the bus (she got lucky, as the receptionist of the hotel asked me about a missing piece of info on the rooming list and earned her some time).