I Sacrificed Everything for My Son’s Family — Now I Feel Like a Burden

Dear Bright Side,

I recently moved in with my son and DIL to help with the kids. But my DIL always has something negative to say. Recently, she said, "If I were home all day, I’d get so much done." My son just stood there in silence.

However, later that night, I overheard him talking to his wife in a gentle yet firm tone. He said, “She gave up her own routine to be here. You could show some appreciation.”

I stayed for a bit and heard DIL being stubborn about how she can treat me. It was heartbreaking, but when I was about to leave because staying felt wrong and painful. I faintly heard my son stand up for me.

From the little I heard, my son told his wife how my help and sacrifice for his household mean everything and cannot be repaid. That I am appreciated and that everything I do and will do matters.

I almost cried on my way to my room. I felt acknowledged, for the first time in a long while. Still, I’m unsure if anything will actually change. Most days, I feel like I’m tiptoeing around, trying not to cause friction.

Then, a few days ago, I accidentally dropped a glass plate, and my DIL saw it. She snapped and said, "Why do you continue adding to my problem?!" and she stormed out. I was trying not to cry while cleaning the mess.

After that incident, I started to feel like a burden to my family. What my son said touched me deeply, but I now feel like I’m intruding and being useless in my own home. I want to stay and help, but I am not sure how to handle this heavy feeling.

Am I overreacting here? Or is it time I start drawing some clear boundaries? I’d truly value your advice.

Sincerely,

Isabel