My Family Took Me for Granted as a Doctor—Now I’m Questioning Everything

Dear Bright Side,

Growing up, I was told by my parents to be a Doctor to help those in need. My relatives seconded and said that they would brag about me if I pursued it, being the first doctor in the family. I’ve been into science ever since, so pursuing what the grown-ups told me never felt like a chore.

To summarize my medicine journey, it was difficult, shed many tears, doubted myself, had sleepless nights, but in the end it was all worth it. It was rewarding, and I’m proud of surviving it. Of course, my family celebrated my achievements. Their support since day one got me going, actually.

Now, I’m a doctor, so it felt natural to help my family. I’ve accommodated their health concerns to the best of my ability and availability. Even on my day off, they would contact me just to ask about their conditions.