I’m Not Giving Up My Vacation—Mom Card Doesn’t Work Here

Dear Bright Side,

I submitted my vacation request 6 months ago for a specific week and planned everything in detail, flights booked, hotel reservations made, and activities lined up that I’d been excited about for a long time. The request was approved with no issues, and I had been counting down the days to a much-needed break.

Then, just last week, my teammate, Martha, found out her kids’ school break happens to fall during the same week. She came over, smiling at first, and asked if I’d be willing to swap vacation weeks so she could travel with her children. I politely explained that I had already made non-refundable bookings and plans I couldn’t change.

Her attitude changed immediately, and she said, “Really? You can’t adjust? It’s not like you have kids to think about. It’s just you.” That rubbed me the wrong way. I kept my response calm but firm, “Not having children doesn’t make my time any less valuable. Sorry, I need my vacation too,” she suddenly cried and left.