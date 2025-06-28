I Refuse to Act Like a Parent to My Stepson— His Response Broke Me

She shared, “I (F41) have been married to my husband for four years. He has a son (M16) from his previous marriage. Since his house is along my route to work, I’m the one who usually takes him to school in the mornings, and my husband handles the afternoon pickups. This arrangement has worked for about a year now.

Lately, though, my stepson’s behavior has changed, and he’s acting like a typical rebellious teenager. He treats both of us as if we’re just there to cater to his needs, rather than as people who care about him.

He always complains about stuff around the house when visiting, saying he doesn’t like being treated like a child. He even said aloud, ‘It sucks to be picked up at school, it’s making me look lame.’ But it’s practical for us to do that since he still doesn’t have a car yet. His mother is a bit protective as well, hence this routine.

I tried to be patient since I know this phase is part of growing up. But he constantly ignores my presence, never shows gratitude, and acts as if we’re just in the way. He acts rudely when we interact, and despite my efforts as his stepmom, he doesn’t treat me like part of the family. It’s as if I’m a total stranger to him.”