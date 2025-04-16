I Kicked My Stepsister Out of My Wedding—But Didn’t See the Twist Coming

Hi Bright Side,

On my big day, stepsister showed up in a sparkly white gown. One guest even whispered, ’She looks more like the bride than you.’ I told her to go change. She spat, ’Just focus on your big day, you drama queen!’ So I had security escort her out... and I thought that was the end of it.

But the next day, I froze when I discovered her selfie on Instagram—still in the dress—captioned: ’Kicked out of my stepsister’s wedding for being too beautiful. Let them hate.’