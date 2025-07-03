5 Earwax Colors That Could Signal a Hidden Health Issue

Most of us don’t give a second thought to earwax. It’s just one of those weird body things we clean and forget about. But what if we told you that this sticky substance might actually be sending you some important signals about your health?

Yep, your earwax could be a mini health detective, quietly dropping clues about what’s going on inside your body. Here are some surprising ways your earwax might be trying to tell you that something’s not quite right.