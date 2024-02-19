I Buy My Parents Things That Cannot Be Shared, as My Brother Resides With Us

Navigating the complexities of sibling relationships as we grow up can be challenging, often marked by a blend of rivalry and misunderstanding. As we evolve and develop our own identities, the differences in our values, life choices, and paths can further strain these bonds, making it difficult to maintain the same closeness we once had. One of the Redditors shared a story of the conflict with their brother over providing for their parents.

My 32-year-old brother has been with his wife since high school, and they have four children, the eldest being 13. He works in a FIFO camp and earns well, but they spend a lot on luxuries like gaming systems and smartphones for their kids. I’m 28, living rent-free in my parents’ garage loft to save money. I help with chores and buy groceries for my parents and I. My brother’s family lives in my parents’ basement suite, initially intended for rent. They moved in after he lost his job.

I used to buy gifts for my family, but my brother’s family often took them for themselves. For instance, my niece lost a special bag I bought for my mom, and my brother and his wife drank a rare beverage I got for my dad. Now, I treat my parents to experiences like theater shows and fancy dinners, which they enjoy but wouldn’t spend on themselves. I keep groceries in my loft and cook for my parents. My brother questioned why I don’t share groceries and stopped giving gifts. He doesn’t pay rent and contributes little at home. I work full-time, volunteer, and help with housework and my grandmother in a dementia facility. He called me selfish when I explained I don’t leave things for his family to take. This led to a fight, and my parents became upset. His wife criticized me for not sharing treats with them. I can afford to treat my parents, but not for five more people who don’t help out.

That is actually clever. I’d keep that up. Sporting events, movies, more dinners, shows and any kind of experience rather than effects that can be stolen !

As for your paying rent or not, that is between your parents and you, none of your mooching, stealing brother’s business. In the long run, I don’t think you will be happy in that house as long as your brother is there. What you have to figure out is which one of you will move out. I find it ridiculous that a man who can father half a football team has had to move in with his parents. FragrantEconomist386 / Reddit

