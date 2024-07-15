10 Bone-Chilling Stories That Will Make You Want to Look Over Your Shoulder

We all know that feeling of dread creep up on us for no reason. These 10 people experienced something that will make even the bravest souls shiver. If you’re reading this at night, proceed at your own risk, because these stories will have you looking over your shoulder long after you’ve finished reading.

1.

My sister and I were having a prank feud. I had just turned 11, and later that night, I heard my closet door open. I thought she wanted to prank me on my special day and had snuck in, forgetting that my door squeaks. I got up and pushed her! She stepped out of the closet, but it wasn’t her. My sister didn’t have long black hair, scars on her face, and wasn’t as tall as a grown woman. I wanted to scream, but I just froze and started whimpering and crying. She put her finger up to her lips and let out a “Shhh,” opened my window, crawled out, then slowly closed my window, never to be seen again. PM_ME_FOR_SMALLTALK / Reddit

2.

There was a small door that led to an attic space in my bedroom. I’d shut it as I walked into my bedroom a couple times a week. I assumed my mom didn’t close it all the way. After a while, I found out no one had been in the attic for months. One night, I decided to see what would happen if I didn’t shut it. I rolled over and saw a face staring back at me from the black space of the attic. We moved out, and our physics teacher and his wife bought our house. Years later, I visited my old house. The wife showed us the sewing room and I jokingly asked if she’d noticed anything strange. Her face went blank, and she confirmed that the attic door was always open when she came up to sew. She also told us that on their second day in the house, their dog went into the room but wouldn’t come back downstairs. Barking uncontrollably, he jumped through the window, landed on the tin roof over the porch, and ran off. The dog didn’t return until the next day and never went upstairs again. nocatsonmelmac / Reddit

3.

On my way home from like 2nd grade, some high school kid sitting on his driveway told me that my mom had gotten into a car accident, and he needed to take me to the hospital to see her. My mom worked from home, so I was immediately aware it was a lie. I ran home, and we called the cops, they sent a car out to talk to him, but he was gone. 23skidoobbq / Reddit

4.

In the late 70s, after a morning class, my uncle decided that he’d hitchhike back home to Lincoln Park on the North side instead of paying for a taxi. A man drove up and offered my uncle a ride. The man looked normal and seemed friendly, so my uncle got in the car, and they started driving towards Lake Shore Drive. However, once they got there, the man drove in the wrong direction. My uncle told the man he was going the wrong way. The man looked at him, put his hand on his knee and said, “No son, you’re coming with me,” and smiled darkly at him. My uncle froze in panic, and when they hit traffic near the South Shore, he quickly unlocked the passenger door and ran away without looking back. Years later, my uncle caught something on the TV that made his blood run cold. He saw the man that had picked him up from school that day the year before. He had been arrested. The man had removed the door handle off the passenger side door to prevent the men he picked up from escaping. thatsapaddlin / Reddit

5.

When I was young, my grandma came over to babysit me one night. Nothing unusual happened the whole night. But when my mom got home, she checked the answering machine, and there was a message a few minutes long. The message was just my grandmother’s and my voice, laughing hysterically for the whole message. Like I said, the night was normal, and there wasn’t a moment when the phone rang, or I laughed hysterically for minutes on end. TUNGSTEN_MAN / Reddit

6.

I went to use the bathroom at work and when I entered, there was no one in there. The bathroom has 4 urinals and 4 stalls (one handicap), and I didn’t see any feet in any of the stalls. I took up my normal spot inside one stall and was doing my business, when I heard the sound of someone peeing into one of the urinals, but no one had entered the bathroom. The door is heavy and loud when it closes, so I would’ve heard someone entering. After a normal amount of time, the peeing stop, and I heard a few footsteps. But the door never opened. When I finished up, I did a cursory look and there was no one in the bathroom. DualJ / Reddit

7.

When my grandparents bought their house, my grandpa found a fake wall upstairs. He tore it down to make more room for the family. Behind the wall were children’s clothes and play toys, almost like they walked off the room in a hurry. My mom told me stories of sitting in her room and something circling the walls around her, sounding like wall paper being torn. When she moved out, my aunt moved into the same room. She would wake up with pictures she hung up laying on her chest in the morning. My cousins also have stories of hearing footsteps coming up the stairs and stopping outside their door in the middle of the night. I still don’t go upstairs at their house because it’s always cold, and I get weird vibes up there. Even in my adult life, I have scary dreams that take place in their upstairs. ***Rubnuts / Reddit

8.

At the time, I was around 14, I’d asked my dad to wake me up early that morning at about 5am because I had some work to get done. That morning, I was woken up, and I flung my legs over the side of my bed. I felt a tug on both of them, what I thought at the time was just my dad trying to get me to hurry up, I reached over to pick up my phone and turned it on, 3:30 am, and I looked over at the black figure I assumed was my dad, and it was gone. tom-evvans / Reddit

9.

We lived in a very creepy, very old house when I was little. My mom was cleaning my little brother’s room while we were at school, and every single one of his electronic toys turned on all at once. Two of them didn’t have batteries in them. She was so freaked out she had us “camp out” in the living room for three days cause she didn’t want my brother alone in his room. Up until we moved, that would occasionally happen. Either one or two toys at a time. LameGhost / Reddit

10.

I was staying at my grandparents for the summer when I was 14. It was 11pm, and I was thirsty. I go out to the kitchen and see who I thought was my granddad sitting at the table eating a sandwich. I say hello, grab a glass of water and head back to my room. My grandfather comes out of his room and asks who I was talking to. I turn around and no one was there. It freaked me out, still does to this day. Lucanthethird / Reddit