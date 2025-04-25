My Husband Tells Me I Should Be Grateful He’s Helping With Our Newborn, but I’ve Had Enough

I’m losing my mind and need to write this down. I have a 12-week-old baby. In the early days, DH was brilliant. He did every nappy change, night wakes, he was down in the trenches with me, supporting me with breastfeeding, did everything all the books say he should do. He was great, super patient, I fell in love with him all over again.

But that’s slowly tailed off. He still does loads with baby but very little around the house (he does cook dinner but cleaning up the mess takes twice as long). And I’m struggling. Every single time we have an argument (over really minor stuff), he says, “Well, if you think I’m so bad, I’ll just stop doing anything.” Earlier today he said this in response to me asking him to do something, not even arguing, actually.

He came back a few times from work and socials with stories about other men he knows who do nothing. How X and Y also have babies, and they never wake up at night and never change any nappies. Like he’s some hero for watching his own son.